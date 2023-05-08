University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction to Systems Engineering Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Introduction to Systems Engineering Specialization

The design process every engineer should know. Master strategies to design, realize, and manage complex systems

Taught in English

William Van Atten

Instructor: William Van Atten

1,947 already enrolled

Specialization - 3 course series

5.0

(34 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the fundamentals of methods, practices, and processes of industry-standard systems engineering.

  • Identify the phases of a complete system lifecycle, from initial customer contact to product retirement.

  • Describe the methods of program control to achieve a defined scope of work within budget and schedule constraints.

Skills you'll gain

Shareable certificate

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

The Need for Systems Engineering

Course 122 hours4.9 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Define systems engineering and the systems engineering approach

  • Describe a system and identify the phases of a system’s development life cycle

  • Assess the application of systems engineering throughout the life cycle of a system

Skills you'll gain

Category: System Requirements
Category: Defining Systems
Category: functional analysis
Category: Systems Thinking
Category: System Tests

Applying Systems Engineering to the Design Process

Course 221 hours5.0 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the core roles and responsibilities of a systems engineer

  • Define a system including its specifications, requirements, and functions

  • Identify decision support approaches

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design Reviews
Category: Reliability Engineering
Category: Requirements Analysis
Category: functional analysis
Category: Systems Engineering

Systems Engineering and Program Management

Course 315 hours5.0 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the relationship between systems engineering and project management

  • Identify risks and risk mitigation strategies

  • Describe the three basic types of governmental contracts and their impact on program execution

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Management
Category: System Engineering Planning
Category: Test Plan
Category: Systems Engineering
Category: Cost Estimate

Instructor

William Van Atten
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses3,275 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Frequently asked questions

