Introduction to Systems Engineering introduces you to the holistic and interdisciplinary systems engineering approach to designing, realizing, and managing complex systems. In this three-course specialization, you will learn how to evolve a project from idea to fielded hardware customized to meet customer requirements while effectively managing costs, timescales, and limiting risks. You will identify and define a system and its components, model a system life cycle, and apply systems engineering methods using real-world engineering examples. The knowledge and terminology gained here empower you to work effectively with your project team and allow you to understand and speak the specialized language of systems engineering.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialization, you will have the opportunity to practice applying system engineering techniques to real-world engineering systems. By the end of the specialization, you will create an abbreviated Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for a real world system, giving you an opportunity to practice some of the skills that you have learned throughout the specialization.