Systems engineering is an interdisciplinary approach to designing, realizing, and managing complex systems. In this course, you will be introduced to principles of systems engineering and its importance to the development of complex systems. You will learn to identify and define systems, manage their complexity, and describe their life cycle. The course uses real-world engineering examples to address how the systems engineering approach can address challenges.
The Need for Systems Engineering
What you will learn
Define systems engineering and the systems engineering approach
Describe a system and identify the phases of a system’s development life cycle
Assess the application of systems engineering throughout the life cycle of a system
Skills you will gain
- Defining Systems
- Systems Thinking
- System Tests
- System Requirements
- functional analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Systems Engineering: What Is It and Why Is It Important?
5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 147 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Systems Engineering's Role in Defining a System
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 109 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Systems Engineering Lessons Learned
4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Test
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
