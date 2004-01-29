About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

No previous background is required.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define systems engineering and the systems engineering approach

  • Describe a system and identify the phases of a system’s development life cycle

  • Assess the application of systems engineering throughout the life cycle of a system

Skills you will gain

  • Defining Systems
  • Systems Thinking
  • System Tests
  • System Requirements
  • functional analysis
Beginner Level

No previous background is required.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Systems Engineering: What Is It and Why Is It Important?

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 147 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Systems Engineering's Role in Defining a System

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 109 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Systems Engineering Lessons Learned

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Test

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

