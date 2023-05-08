This course teaches the learner how to apply Systems Engineering to the overall management of a complex program. This includes tailoring the systems engineering process to the specific needs of a particular program. The risk management process is described, including how to identify risks and develop a mitigation strategy. The key management tools are described along with how the scope of a program is defined and managed according to the terms of the contract.
Systems Engineering and Program Management
This course is part of Introduction to Systems Engineering Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
(14 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe the relationship between systems engineering and project management
Identify risks and risk mitigation strategies
Describe the three basic types of governmental contracts and their impact on program execution
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
9 quizzes
Course
(14 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
We will begin Course 3 be examining the documentation that is sued to define the scope of a project and then manage to that scope. Unmanaged scope growth is detrimental to the performance of a program and is equally frustrating for both the customer and the supplier. Getting things carefully documented at the outset is key to the early identification of changes in scope. Lets look at the tools of the trade for keeping ourselves on task and focused on meeting the end user's needs.
What's included
8 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will learn about how to manage cost on a program. We will look at some considerations for creating a forecast and how to measure performance against the forecast. In the second half of the module, we will go over some contracting fundamentals. I don't want to make anyone into a Contracts Manager, but rather convey some top-level considerations on how various contract types impact behavior on the engineering team.
What's included
6 videos1 reading3 quizzes
In this module, we will learn the process for managing risks and opportunities. Systems Engineers bring a lot to the table for this important task because they have been trained to look at things in terms of system-level impacts and with a lifecycle view. Our goal will be to learn how to develop actionable intelligence that will help your program mitigate the impact of realized risks or prevent their occurrence altogether. In the second half of the Module, we will learn about change management - both from a contractual standpoint as well as managing engineering changes, which are two distinct processes.
What's included
5 videos3 readings2 quizzes
This module could be considered kind of depressing because it is about dealing with failures. However, a little bit of preparation can go a long way to helping the team recover from a disappointing outcome with dignity and professionalism. We will examine the process for establishing and conducting failure reviews. Thankfully, most failures are not terribly catastrophic, but even the more inconsequential failures can benefit from a rigorous investigative process. One of the most important, and often illusive aspects of dealing with a failure is identifying the root cause. We will spend some time learning about a handful of pragmatic tools to assist with this.
What's included
2 videos6 readings1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.