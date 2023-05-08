University of Colorado Boulder
Applying Systems Engineering to the Design Process
University of Colorado Boulder

Applying Systems Engineering to the Design Process

This course is part of Introduction to Systems Engineering Specialization

Taught in English

William Van Atten

Instructor: William Van Atten

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
5.0

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Describe the core roles and responsibilities of a systems engineer

  • Define a system including its specifications, requirements, and functions

  • Identify decision support approaches

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
5.0

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Introduction to Systems Engineering Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

We will begin the course by revisiting the topic of requirements. Now that we know what requirements are and how to write them, we will examine what requirements management is all about. On a long-duration development program, we also need a way to measure our progress from a technical standpoint toward requirement compliance. A great tool for this is to think of it in terms of Measures of Performance. At the tactical level on a design team, we will execute that by establishing a small number of Technical Performance Measures, or TPMs. These important performance attributes will keep the design team focused on the customer's most important requirements and they will help assess our progress toward meeting those objectives.

What's included

6 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

In this module, will begin by describing the overall design process by tying in the concepts that we have learned to date into something that can be planned and tracked during execution. We will then learn about the "Big Three" design reviews, namely the System Requirements Review, or SRR; the Preliminary Design Review, or PDR; and the Critical Design Review, or CDR. In addition to the reviews, the Systems Engineering process also incorporates a series of audits to ensure that the documentation is all squared away. The most commonly used audits are the Functional and Physical Configuration Audits, the FCA and PCA.

What's included

4 videos3 readings2 quizzes

In this module, we will go over the topic of manufacturability. How do incorporate manufacturability considerations into the design process? It is considered so important that it has its own acronym, DFM, or Design for Manufacturability. We will also cover the process used for evaluating how ready a company is to scale up from low-volume development to high-volume production. In the second part of the module, we will learn about trade studies and how to conduct one.

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes

In this module, we are going to learn about what I call the "other engineering disciplines." I am going to group Software into this very loosely defined umbrella title with the hopes that I don't earn the ire of those who have chosen that as their profession. Rhis is more a sign of my own lack of close familiarity with the discipline. I have learned that managing development programs that include a significant software effort deserves special consideration when it comes to coordinating software development with hardware development and properly allocating time and resources to get both sides of the development effort completed. I will also cover what I call "the -illities" or the engineering disciplines like Reliability, Maintainability and others. I may even work in a few F/A-18 stories along the way!

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz

In this final module, we will look at how our most precious asset, our people, are assigned to a particular design effort. What are some of the important considerations that go into those decisions. We will also look at some of my favorite leadership traits from my time in the Marine Corps and how those can be applied to working in the aerospace industry. Systems Engineering is by nature a leadership role, at least at certain times, so it is important to think about leadership well before the moment we find ourselves in the spotlight.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz

Instructor

William Van Atten
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses3,253 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions