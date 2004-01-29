Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Need for Systems Engineering by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Systems engineering is an interdisciplinary approach to designing, realizing, and managing complex systems. In this course, you will be introduced to principles of systems engineering and its importance to the development of complex systems. You will learn to identify and define systems, manage their complexity, and describe their life cycle. The course uses real-world engineering examples to address how the systems engineering approach can address challenges.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....