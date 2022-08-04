Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Model-Based Systems Engineering by Siemens
About the Course
Strengthen your knowledge of Model-Based Systems Engineering, and discover an approach that organizations, companies, and governments are using to manage ever-changing demands. In this course, you will learn more about systems thinking, architecture, and models. You will examine the key benefits of MBSE. Through an in-depth look at MBSE as a solution, you will examine SysML methodologies and languages. No degree is required. This course is primarily for professionals, college students, and advanced high school students who are interested in gaining introductory knowledge of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) software and principles.
This course represents a foundational introduction to MBSE, appropriate for learners with a basic knowledge of general engineering concepts and an interest in digital manufacturing and design. To succeed in this course, learners should bring their curiosity about how new developments in technology are shaping the way businesses and entire industries operate. This course has no formal prerequisites.
Upon completion of this course, you will be able to:
• Differentiate between systems and systems of systems.
• Use the MBSE approach.
• Compare MBD, MBE, and MBSE.
• Evaluate system modeling tools and languages....