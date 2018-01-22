ZA
Jul 8, 2020
It is great experience while doing this course. Learned bundle of things and my instructor SARA BEHDAD has explained very well. Thanks, but i really want a session from her.
JS
Nov 8, 2021
Good introductory level information provided. Important for people working in manufacturing enterprises who are not much aware about engineering and manufacturing concepts.
By Vancho D•
Jan 22, 2018
great course and no doubt that things are getting more interesting as I go with the specialization.
A must course for a mechanical and industrial engineers. You get some detail information about MRP, ERP, MES, MPM etc
Thank you for the great material and the opportunity to be part of this specialization
By Kadaiyeeswaran B•
May 20, 2020
It was a great experience for me doing this online course. The advanced manufacturing enterprises course I have gained more knowledge.
By Siddhant S•
Jun 2, 2020
Finished this course on the 2nd of June 2020 and it is really helpful if you want to build up a business in the field of advanced manufacturing. All the aspects of developing a strong business is covered in this course, highly recomended.
By WESLEY T•
May 2, 2018
This course presents advanced topics for a successful project in Industry 4.0. It deals with topics such as Supply Chain, Collaboration, Connection and how to create a robust infrastructure to support the new technologies.
By Ganesh G•
Apr 18, 2020
i really enjoyed this course.i have learn a new concepts about advanced manufacturing.thank you so much to be a part of this course
By Paul G•
Jul 10, 2018
Provides a great end-to-end presentation of the elements and utility of transitioning to the advanced manufacturing enterprise.
By K B B N•
May 2, 2018
Enjoyed the course very well given more knowledge about performance measurement on shop floor
By PVS M C•
Apr 23, 2020
I thank the course instructor for illustrating the complex concepts in a lucid manner.I have learnt many things which i hope would help me to make a progress in my career .I recommend this course to everyone who wish to make a growth in Industrial engineering field.
By Mahesh A K•
Apr 11, 2022
This Course build the foundation knowledge for the advance manufacturing Enterprise. The videos and reading materials help me to understand the topic and real use of it real world.
I would like to thanks course instructor for valuable information!
Thank you!
By SURIYA V•
Jun 20, 2020
a special thanks to Ms.Sara Behdad for guiding me throughout the course and she teaches each and every core concepts in advance manufacturing enterprise. finally this course give me additional knowledge in AME.
By Zaiman A•
Jul 9, 2020
By Jasbir S•
Nov 9, 2021
By Meher A•
May 14, 2020
clear concept about advanced manufacturing technologies, its adaptation facilities, and cybersecurity on manufacturing paradigms.
By Kasuntha M•
Oct 30, 2020
Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.
By Sahavas n•
Jun 1, 2020
I am glad that I got a chance to learn more about advanced manufacturing enterprises with experienced instuctor
By kamesh p•
Sep 23, 2020
this course is very useful to present generation, how to developed in manufacturing industries very nice.
By Robert N•
Oct 27, 2020
The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.
By Huzaifa P•
Jun 7, 2020
I have learned many new things from this course which is very useful in my career.
Thanks Coursera
By Rudra R•
Jul 6, 2020
This course helped me in enhancing my skills in recent manufacturing processes.
By ADABALA R•
Jun 1, 2020
IT IS VERY HELPFUL FOR UNDERSTANDING ADVANCE MANUFACTURING TECHNIQUES EASILY.
By CHINTADA H K•
Apr 10, 2020
NICE COURSE FOR PROVIDING IDEAS TO A MANUFACTURING FIRM FOR TRANSFORMATION
By MOHAMED M P•
Aug 24, 2020
This course has provided good insights of future manufacturing enterprise
By Likhith S•
Apr 20, 2020
Nice course! Gives us an insight into the new manufacturing concepts.
By Michael L•
May 1, 2017
Excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!
Really Advanced course with many many resources!
By KRUNAL S•
May 16, 2020
ITS NICE EXPERIENCE TO LEARN ABOUT ADVANCED MANUFACTURING ENTERPRISE