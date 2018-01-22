Chevron Left
Back to Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise by University at Buffalo

4.6
stars
592 ratings
133 reviews

About the Course

Enterprises that seek to become proficient in advanced manufacturing must incorporate manufacturing management tools and integrate data throughout the supply chain to be successful. This course will make students aware of what a digitally connected enterprise is, as they learn about the operational complexity of enterprises, business process optimization and the concept of an integrated product-process-value chain. Students will become acquainted with the available tools, technologies and techniques for aggregation and integration of data throughout the manufacturing supply chain and entire product life-cycle. They will receive foundational knowledge to assist in efforts to facilitate design, planning, and production scheduling of goods and services by applying product life cycle data. Main concepts of this course will be delivered through lectures, readings, discussions and various videos. This is the sixth course in the Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology specialization that explores the many facets of manufacturing’s “Fourth Revolution,” aka Industry 4.0, and features a culminating project involving creation of a roadmap to achieve a self-established DMD-related professional goal. To learn more about the Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://youtu.be/wETK1O9c-CA...

Top reviews

ZA

Jul 8, 2020

It is great experience while doing this course. Learned bundle of things and my instructor SARA BEHDAD has explained very well. Thanks, but i really want a session from her.

JS

Nov 8, 2021

Good introductory level information provided. Important for people working in manufacturing enterprises who are not much aware about engineering and manufacturing concepts.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 134 Reviews for Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise

By Vancho D

Jan 22, 2018

great course and no doubt that things are getting more interesting as I go with the specialization.

A must course for a mechanical and industrial engineers. You get some detail information about MRP, ERP, MES, MPM etc

Thank you for the great material and the opportunity to be part of this specialization

By Kadaiyeeswaran B

May 20, 2020

It was a great experience for me doing this online course. The advanced manufacturing enterprises course I have gained more knowledge.

By Siddhant S

Jun 2, 2020

Finished this course on the 2nd of June 2020 and it is really helpful if you want to build up a business in the field of advanced manufacturing. All the aspects of developing a strong business is covered in this course, highly recomended.

By WESLEY T

May 2, 2018

This course presents advanced topics for a successful project in Industry 4.0. It deals with topics such as Supply Chain, Collaboration, Connection and how to create a robust infrastructure to support the new technologies.

By Ganesh G

Apr 18, 2020

i really enjoyed this course.i have learn a new concepts about advanced manufacturing.thank you so much to be a part of this course

By Paul G

Jul 10, 2018

Provides a great end-to-end presentation of the elements and utility of transitioning to the advanced manufacturing enterprise.

By K B B N

May 2, 2018

Enjoyed the course very well given more knowledge about performance measurement on shop floor

By PVS M C

Apr 23, 2020

I thank the course instructor for illustrating the complex concepts in a lucid manner.I have learnt many things which i hope would help me to make a progress in my career .I recommend this course to everyone who wish to make a growth in Industrial engineering field.

By Mahesh A K

Apr 11, 2022

This Course build the foundation knowledge for the advance manufacturing Enterprise. The videos and reading materials help me to understand the topic and real use of it real world.

I would like to thanks course instructor for valuable information!

Thank you!

By SURIYA V

Jun 20, 2020

a special thanks to Ms.Sara Behdad for guiding me throughout the course and she teaches each and every core concepts in advance manufacturing enterprise. finally this course give me additional knowledge in AME.

By Zaiman A

Jul 9, 2020

It is great experience while doing this course. Learned bundle of things and my instructor SARA BEHDAD has explained very well. Thanks, but i really want a session from her.

By Jasbir S

Nov 9, 2021

Good introductory level information provided. Important for people working in manufacturing enterprises who are not much aware about engineering and manufacturing concepts.

By Meher A

May 14, 2020

clear concept about advanced manufacturing technologies, its adaptation facilities, and cybersecurity on manufacturing paradigms.

By Kasuntha M

Oct 30, 2020

Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.

By Sahavas n

Jun 1, 2020

I am glad that I got a chance to learn more about advanced manufacturing enterprises with experienced instuctor

By kamesh p

Sep 23, 2020

this course is very useful to present generation, how to developed in manufacturing industries very nice.

By Robert N

Oct 27, 2020

The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.

By Huzaifa P

Jun 7, 2020

I have learned many new things from this course which is very useful in my career.

Thanks Coursera

By Rudra R

Jul 6, 2020

This course helped me in enhancing my skills in recent manufacturing processes.

By ADABALA R

Jun 1, 2020

IT IS VERY HELPFUL FOR UNDERSTANDING ADVANCE MANUFACTURING TECHNIQUES EASILY.

By CHINTADA H K

Apr 10, 2020

NICE COURSE FOR PROVIDING IDEAS TO A MANUFACTURING FIRM FOR TRANSFORMATION

By MOHAMED M P

Aug 24, 2020

This course has provided good insights of future manufacturing enterprise

By Likhith S

Apr 20, 2020

Nice course! Gives us an insight into the new manufacturing concepts.

By Michael L

May 1, 2017

Excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!

Really Advanced course with many many resources!

By KRUNAL S

May 16, 2020

ITS NICE EXPERIENCE TO LEARN ABOUT ADVANCED MANUFACTURING ENTERPRISE

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder