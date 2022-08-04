About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 1-2 years of supply chain management experience is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how demand planning, supply planning, and constrained forecast are associated with one another.

  • Use Excel to analyze historical data to quantify future needs.

  • Measure and quantify results for improvement.

Skills you will gain

  • Demand Planning
  • Data Analysis
  • Supply Chain
  • constrained forecast
  • supply planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 1-2 years of supply chain management experience is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Demand Planning

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Supply Planning

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Constrained Forecast

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Measure Results

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain Specialization

Leverage Data Science for a More Agile Supply Chain

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder