Supply Chain Planning by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Supply chain planning is an important activity in any supply chain. This is where organizations get an idea of the upcoming demand, realize if they have the capacity to meet the demand, and determine how to realize these demands. In this course, we will explore how to use data science to conduct demand and supply planning, how to constrain the forecast, and how to measure the results. As we walk through this process, we will also explore how to use Excel to quantify each step....
