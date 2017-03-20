About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Forecasting
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Planning
  • Demand Forecasting
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Simple Forecasting Methods, Naive Forecast and Cumulative Mean

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Forecast Accuracy and Moving Average

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Exponential Smoothing and Forecast Selection

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Supply Chain Planning

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN PLANNING

About the Supply Chain Management Specialization

Supply Chain Management

Frequently Asked Questions

