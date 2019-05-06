SS
Jul 4, 2020
I am on my way to complete the specialization. I have learned so much about supply chain planning and forecasting in this course. Right from a different type of forecastings to errors in forecasting.
JH
Mar 20, 2017
Great course: concepts well explained, thought-provoking assignments that applies concepts, broaden exposure to the topic itself as well as how it connects to the other components of Supply Chain.
By Bryan D•
May 6, 2019
I was in the full specialization; the first 2 were fine. This, on the other hand, was painful.
There are a number of technical issues that are ignored. It's a black hole for feedback.
As someone noted, the practical exercises with spreadsheets are poorly explained. Rounding integers is a bizarre adventure. You have to be precisely right or wrong; and right is often not QA'd to even make sense. This isn't hard material, but the absurd emphasis on this transactional nonsense in the assignment is just bizarre.
Poorly done. Non-engaging. No quality assurance on the quizzes.
Coursera has top shelf content, like the Negociations course. This is nowhere near in quality, and seems like poor value for money and a frustration to boot.
By Juan J•
Sep 27, 2018
Quiz 2 is giving problems to a lot of people and nothing is done about it. i
By emilio r a•
Mar 7, 2017
I was enrolled in the full specialisation and things went great for the 2 first courses i did, which were mostly peer-review-based (logistics & sourcing).
With this one i gave up feeling really unassisted and unable to get answers to my feedback requests. no feedback is provided when you ask something in the forums, ever.
When you flag a milestone because of technical issues you won't be ever answered (even when you upload screenshots as proof).
The practical exercises with spreadsheets are poorly explained and even contradicted, especially as far as cutting and/or rounding integers are concerned. this is something that can prove 'costly' when doing the quizzes I failed all the questions of all the quizzes for all the attempts I tried. I'm not sure if this is coursera's fault or rutgers' but i don't think i will take ever another course (paying) here in coursera with these kind of calculation quizzes, it's a waste of time.
I can't imagine how a mathematical or programming course must be with this poor approach of assessing the results. I suppose I will be censored if I explicitly mention similar sites to coursera but these kind of tests and quizzes are much more better addressed.
In a nutshell, I subscribed to the full specialisation paying 45 EUR per month, the first month I was able to certificate myself with the 2 first I did ( logistics & sourcing), this second month (planning & operations) that has just started I gave up, so my final outcome is 2 certificates for 45 EUR each one.
Tolerable but you'll never get me here again.
By Jordan D•
Apr 11, 2020
BY far the worst course in this specialization. I've received 96% or more in three of the courses in this specialization. However, WEEK 2 Accuracy Quiz is giving EVERYONE difficulties. Please check the week 2 forum for this quiz. NO ONE IS PASSING. I have a bachelors in business and associates in health science, however this class is not accepting anyone's answers! I'm not going to waste my time and money on a quiz I repeatedly get 0% on. I hope someone fixes this! Also please email me when this is fixed so I can come back, take this course, and give this course a 5 star review. The other 3 courses in this specialization got a 5/5 stars from me. Just not this one.
By WEI H T•
May 19, 2020
I learned about some basic demand forecast method, forecast accuracy measurement and general idea for Sales and Operations Planning, it will be quite useful for my career.
The demand forecast of this course mainly introduce the forecast of past demand, I think the content can be improved by added the forecast of future half year or 1 year demand
By BG V K•
Jun 12, 2020
I loved the way course is structured and the way it is delivered, Mr. Rudi has kept it simple and makes it look easy to grab. He tries to cover the top summary of all needed subjects in each title
By Pankaj K•
Apr 14, 2020
Ver well covered each details of ciuce and surely i personally have learnt the different ways of forecasting with easy to understand video and thanks to the professor.. Wushing you all the luck
By SHIVAM S•
Jul 5, 2020
By Rimoh S•
Sep 9, 2020
Excel answers are not accepted.
By NOORUDDIN T•
May 24, 2017
First of all i would like to thank Coursera for introducing this very meaningful course on supply chain planning.
The course was all about predict (Forecast) , project, and estimate future demand. It is amazing to know there are many forecasting methods available from Naive to most sophisticated exponential smoothing where we can narrow down the errors by adjusting the value of Alpha. It was all new for me and i enjoyed the course. It will be injustice on my part if i don't take this opportunity to thank Mr. Rudolf Leuschner, who taught this course in a very simple manner to enable me to understand. I am really grateful to the teacher, and looking forward to complete next two courses and earn my Supply Chain specialization. A big thank you to Coursera.
By shivam m•
Jun 7, 2018
I am working in a supply chain team and had prior idea of what supply chain planning is about and this course from the very first lecture taught me a lot of new things which will directly help me in my career. The course had really nice content, the notes shared are very insightful. I will recommend this course to any one who is in planning job or any other analytics job. The coach, Rudolf is such a great and energetic person. Great energy your passion for work is clearly visible and inspired me a lot. Cheers.
By Jessie Z M L•
Nov 9, 2017
I enjoyed this course in the series as its pretty hands on. Gave excellent screen cast on how forecast and forecast accuracy are derived. I would like to give a suggestion if the course in future, the last assignment was great but i could not derive and acceptable forecast accuracy results from what I've learnt. it be nice if a screencast could be given on how the tutor will analyse the trends and what he will do to get the best possible results.
By shivraj j•
Jun 5, 2020
It is a very wonderfully designed course for the leaner to enhance or learn new skills which will boost their career for future en devour.
I really enjoyed and learned so many things from this course, also the course content is very useful and effectively taught by the respective professor in a simple way I am really glad and thankful to him and all coursera team for giving such huge platform to the learners like us.
By Burhan A•
Nov 30, 2020
This is a great course to learn the fundamentals of supply chain forecasting. At times I felt it was a bit too easy for me and I would have loved a bit more challenge to resolve certain course assignments. That being said I do have past experience in this area so it may have been just my feelings towards it. Professor details everything in an enjoyable and clear manner, great work!
By Rebecca D•
Jun 22, 2018
I enjoyed the class but got really confused with the final project. I thought I had to understand and execute a lot more work before actually answering the questions, so I really wasn't sure what to expect. I want to understand more about how to interpret the information and apply these learnings in real world situations and what would work best.
By Abdul R M•
Mar 4, 2020
This is one of the best course with a great lecturer who explains things in a very practical and interesting manner. I highly recommend this course to all those who involve or not involve in supply chain roles. It gives very powerful knowledge for even your daily life. I love this course resources and hope everyone else will take this course.
By bruna m c•
Aug 14, 2020
Excellent course, learn how to forecast demand and work with the accuracy involved in each of them. Understand how the different methods behave according to the behavior of the demand, and identify which is the best for each case. I was also able to briefly understand the planning after a forecast was made and its importance. Thanks!
By Prakash•
May 5, 2020
its an amazing course & materials & training,off course the professor made it all my success.
i learnt a lot on Supply chain planning & it worked well to my present carrier & am applying on my day to day activities,since my company is startup, i do learn lot with coursera ,i refer this to my colleagues & friends,. lets learn,.
By Sonia R•
Apr 28, 2020
The explanation in the course is totally good and its taken step wise so it is really easy to get throughh with the concepts,
Do recheck the links providede in the reading section since most of them arent working instead providing the topics name and the source where we can have the information will really help.
By Zin K P•
Dec 30, 2021
Some people argue that e-learning is not an effective way to learn new skills, but I understood it was wrong while I was taking this course. I accumulated lots of knowledge of supply chain management from this course, and I immersed myself in SCM. Special thanks to Professor, Rutgers, and Coursera.
By Charles A H•
Apr 13, 2021
This was an outstanding course with a lot of great things to learn for novices and experienced professionals alike. I highly recommend working through the entire Supply Chain Management specialization courses. Rudolf Leuschner, Ph.D. is very knowledgable and enjoyable to learn from.
By Kartik S•
Aug 12, 2017
Great course in supply chain planning, the assignments were challenging and throughly tested the learnings gathered in the weekly learning modules. Highly recommend that the assignments and quizzesbe completed sincerely, as they offer immense scope to reinforce the learnings and grow.
By Sarath C•
Jun 5, 2020
Very good course for beginners who wants to go deep into the subject of Supply Chain Planning. We can get to know about 4 important forecasting methods which can be of use in different scenarios. Also, the professor is making us understand in a very simple and understandable way.
By ANASTASIA P•
Dec 13, 2020
Really nice lectures! the proffesor Rudolf Leuschner really kind and easy to understand. The course is usefull and interesting though it requires basic knowledge in excel or similar programms. The videos are very analytics so every question you may have is answered!
By Ankur K J•
Sep 8, 2020
Very good course to learn bout supply chain planning. Rightly paced and with sufficient examples, this course helps to learn the demand and supply side of the planning. S&OP articles included are worth reading and develop your understanding to the next level.