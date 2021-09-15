Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimization for Decision Making by University of Minnesota

4.5
stars
15 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this data-driven world, companies are often interested in knowing what is the "best" course of action, given the data. For example, manufacturers need to decide how many units of a product to produce given the estimated demand and raw material availability? Should they make all the products in-house or buy some from a third-party to meet the demand? Prescriptive Analytics is the branch of analytics that can provide answers to these questions. It is used for prescribing data-based decisions. The most important method in the prescriptive analytics toolbox is optimization. This course will introduce students to the basic principles of linear optimization for decision-making. Using practical examples, this course teaches how to convert a problem scenario into a mathematical model that can be solved to get the best business outcome. We will learn to identify decision variables, objective function, and constraints of a problem, and use them to formulate and solve an optimization problem using Excel solver and spreadsheet....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Optimization for Decision Making

By Chananthorn S

Sep 15, 2021

Optimization for Decision Making is good course.It 's not too complex for me.I can make easy and immidiately decision from use graphical.Moreover, I can decision which have to buy or making something .It's very useful for all business to control your cost.

By CHIN W L

May 16, 2021

Good teaching style with step by step guidance. Thanks for the connecting high school math (that I learned many years ago) to real life context. I look forward to the next course.

By J H

Jun 1, 2021

There are a lot of examples to work through and learn from which I find helps make the material easier to learn.

By Noaman R

Sep 18, 2021

Very insightful course. Love the detail explaination for solving simple LP problems.

By jain m

Jul 16, 2021

It is an excellent course. Thanks

By Carl W

Apr 16, 2021

It was an interesting refreshed for the most part and went very quickly. Could have used just a little more info on using Excel Solver. Thanks for the class!

