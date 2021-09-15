CL
May 15, 2021
Good teaching style with step by step guidance. Thanks for the connecting high school math (that I learned many years ago) to real life context. I look forward to the next course.
JH
May 31, 2021
There are a lot of examples to work through and learn from which I find helps make the material easier to learn.
By Chananthorn S•
Sep 15, 2021
Optimization for Decision Making is good course.It 's not too complex for me.I can make easy and immidiately decision from use graphical.Moreover, I can decision which have to buy or making something .It's very useful for all business to control your cost.
By CHIN W L•
May 16, 2021
By J H•
Jun 1, 2021
By Noaman R•
Sep 18, 2021
Very insightful course. Love the detail explaination for solving simple LP problems.
By jain m•
Jul 16, 2021
It is an excellent course. Thanks
By Carl W•
Apr 16, 2021
It was an interesting refreshed for the most part and went very quickly. Could have used just a little more info on using Excel Solver. Thanks for the class!