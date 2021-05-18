About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Analytics for Decision Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with Excel spreadsheets

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Analytics
  • Operations Management
  • Linear Programming (LP)
  • Mathematical Optimization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: LPs for Financial Decisions

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: LP for Supply Chain Decisions

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: LP for Staffing Decisions

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: LP for Production Decisions

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

