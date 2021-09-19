NR
Sep 18, 2021
The concepts are explained well. The lectures are very detail oriented. I just wish there were more examples to follow.
JH
Jun 2, 2021
All of the courses in this series are very practical based and give a lot of practice in using the tools.
By Chow K M•
Oct 8, 2021
This course highlights the importance of formulating the problem statement (objective and constraints), since incorrect formulation can result in erronous outcomes. The software is the merely a tool to get the result.
By CHIN W L•
May 19, 2021
Really enjoyed the lesson. Learned application of optimization analytics in various setting.
By Zhengyi X•
Mar 27, 2022
Very useful content, very detailed lecture!
By Mohammad S•
Jan 21, 2022
Nothing but the most useful course