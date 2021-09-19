Chevron Left
Business analysts need to be able to prescribe optimal solution to problems. But analytics courses are often focused on training students in data analysis and visualization, not so much in helping them figure out how to take the available data and pair that with the right mathematical model to formulate a solution. This course is designed to connect data and models to real world decision-making scenarios in manufacturing, supply chain, finance, human resource management, etc. In particular, we understand how linear optimization - a prescriptive analytics method - can be used to formulate decision problems and provide data-based optimal solutions. Throughout this course we will work on applied problems in different industries, such as: (a) Finance Decisions: How should an investment manager create an optimal portfolio that maximizes net returns while not taking too much risks across various investments? (b) Production Decisions: Given projected demand, supply of raw materials, and transportation costs, what would be the optimal volume of products to manufacture at different plant locations? (c) HR Decisions: How many workers need to be hired or terminated over a planning horizon to minimize cost while meeting operational needs of a company? (c) Manufacturing: What would be the profit maximizing product mix that should be produced, given the raw material availability and customer demand? We will learn how to formulate these problems as mathematical models and solve them using Excel spreadsheet....

By Noaman R

Sep 19, 2021

The concepts are explained well. The lectures are very detail oriented. I just wish there were more examples to follow.

By J H

Jun 3, 2021

All of the courses in this series are very practical based and give a lot of practice in using the tools.

By Chow K M

Oct 8, 2021

T​his course highlights the importance of formulating the problem statement (objective and constraints), since incorrect formulation can result in erronous outcomes. The software is the merely a tool to get the result.

By CHIN W L

May 19, 2021

Really enjoyed the lesson. Learned application of optimization analytics in various setting.

By Zhengyi X

Mar 27, 2022

Very useful content, very detailed lecture!

By Mohammad S

Jan 21, 2022

Nothing but the most useful course

