About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

Algebra recommended.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Classify types of data with scales of measurement

  • Calculate descriptive statistics and create graphical representations using R software

  • Solve problems and make decisions using probability distributions

Skills you will gain

  • Data-Informed Decision-Making
  • Engineering Decision Making
  • Probability And Statistics
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Beginner Level

Algebra recommended.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Data and Measurement

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Working with Data in RStudio and ROIStat

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Describing and Visualizing Data

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Determining Probabilities

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min)

