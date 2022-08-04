As leaders in your chosen field, you need to not only know how to ask the right questions but also answer them using data-based methods. Through this class, you will be able to get to the bottom of what you really want to know, describe the associated data related to that question, and visualize the information from that data to understand and explain the results.
Defining, Describing, and Visualizing DataUniversity of Colorado Boulder
What you will learn
Classify types of data with scales of measurement
Calculate descriptive statistics and create graphical representations using R software
Solve problems and make decisions using probability distributions
Skills you will gain
- Data-Informed Decision-Making
- Engineering Decision Making
- Probability And Statistics
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Data and Measurement
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Working with Data in RStudio and ROIStat
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min)
2 hours to complete
Describing and Visualizing Data
2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min)
1 hour to complete
Determining Probabilities
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min)
