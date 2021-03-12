In this course, you will learn the basics of understanding the data you have and why correctly classifying data is the first step to making correct decisions. You will describe data both graphically and numerically using descriptive statistics and R software. You will learn four probability distributions commonly used in the analysis of data. You will analyze data sets using the appropriate probability distribution. Finally, you will learn the basics of sampling error, sampling distributions, and errors in decision-making.
This course is part of the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Beginner level; no previous experience necessary.
What you will learn
Calculate descriptive statistics and create graphical representations using R software
Solve problems and make decisions using probability distributions
Explore the basics of sampling and sampling distributions with respect to statistical inference
Classify types of data with scales of measurement
Skills you will gain
- analyzing data
- describing data
- using R
- graphing data
Beginner level; no previous experience necessary.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Data and Measurement
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to use R and R Studio to work with data and classify types of data using measurement scales.
Describing Data Graphically and Numerically
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to use R and RStudio to create visual representations of data, and calculate descriptive statistics to describe location, spread and shape of data.
Probability and Probability Distributions
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to apply the rules and conditions of probability and probability distributions to make decisions and solve problems using R and R Studio.
Sampling Distributions, Error and Estimation
Upon completion of this module, students will be able to use R and RStudio to characterize sampling and sampling distributions, error and estimation with respect to statistical inference.
Reviews
- 5 stars63.15%
- 4 stars26.31%
- 3 stars5.26%
- 1 star5.26%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING, DESCRIBING, AND ANALYZING DATA
The instructor is clear and easy to follow. The lessons are succinct. It helps to be familiar with the topics already.
We learned some theory and practiced in R. A perfect combination!
About the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Data analysis skills are widely sought by employers, both nationally and internationally. This specialization is ideal for anyone interested in data analysis for improving quality and processes in business and industry. The skills taught in this specialization have been used extensively to improve business performance, quality, and reliability.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.