About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginner level; no previous experience necessary.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Calculate descriptive statistics and create graphical representations using R software

  • Solve problems and make decisions using probability distributions

  • Explore the basics of sampling and sampling distributions with respect to statistical inference

  • Classify types of data with scales of measurement

Skills you will gain

  • analyzing data
  • describing data
  • using R
  • graphing data
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data and Measurement

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Describing Data Graphically and Numerically

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 85 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Probability and Probability Distributions

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sampling Distributions, Error and Estimation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min)

About the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization

