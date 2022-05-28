About this Course

2,248 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Intermediate Level

Background knowledge in statistics is helpful; visit the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement specialization as prerequisites to this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the terms and concepts associated with measurement systems analysis

  • Analyze measurement error to determine the potential capability of a measurement system

  • Analyze measurement error to determine the short-term and long-term capability of a measurement system

  • Analyze a measurement system for discrete data using potential, short-term, and long-term studies

Skills you will gain

  • Analyze a continuous measurement system for sources of variation capability
  • Analyze a discrete measurement system for validity and agreement
  • Use RMarkdown to create a report
  • Make decisions about measurement systems acceptability
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Intermediate Level

Background knowledge in statistics is helpful; visit the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement specialization as prerequisites to this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Correlation and Association

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The One Way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) for Fixed and Random Effects

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Measurement Systems Analysis for Continuous Data, Potential Studies for Continuous Data

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Short Term and Long Term Studies for Continuous Data

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min)

About the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization

Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder