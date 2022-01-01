About this Specialization

Data analysis skills are widely sought by employers, both nationally and internationally. This specialization is ideal for anyone interested in data analysis for improving quality and processes in business and industry. The skills taught in this specialization have been used extensively to improve business performance, quality, and reliability. By completing this specialization, you will improve your ability to analyze data and interpret results as well as gain new skills, such as using RStudio and RMarkdown. Whether you are looking for a job in data analytics, operations, or just want to be able to do more with data, this specialization is a great way to get started in the field. Learners are encouraged to complete this specialization in the order the courses are presented. This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Managing, Describing, and Analyzing Data

Stability and Capability in Quality Improvement

Measurement Systems Analysis

University of Colorado Boulder

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
