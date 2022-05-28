About this Course

4,498 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Intermediate Level

Background knowledge in statistics is helpful; visit Managing, Describing, and Analyzing Data as a prerequisite to this course.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how to use, select, and interpret process control charts to identify special causes of variation

  • Create and interpret control charts for normal and non-normal distributions

  • Create and interpret control charts for discrete data

  • Analyze the capability of a process to meet customer specifications

Skills you will gain

  • Make decisions about process improvement
  • Analyzing a process for stability
  • Analyzing a process for capability
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization
Intermediate Level

Background knowledge in statistics is helpful; visit Managing, Describing, and Analyzing Data as a prerequisite to this course.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding Process Variation, Process Control and Control Charts

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Xbar and R / Xbar and S Charts / X and MR Charts

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

X and Moving Range Charts for Non-Normally Distributed Data

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Process Capability

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min)

About the Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement Specialization

Data Science Methods for Quality Improvement

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder