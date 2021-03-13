By Michelle W•
Mar 13, 2021
The instructor is clear and easy to follow. The lessons are succinct. It helps to be familiar with the topics already.
By Blake T•
Apr 19, 2021
We learned some theory and practiced in R. A perfect combination!
By Gabriel A F G•
Nov 3, 2020
Buen curso. Las explicaciones teóricas son directas y están bien ejemplificadas. Además, yo nunca había trabajo con el lenguaje R ni RStudio, y considero que en el curso aprendí sobre ello de manera satisfactoria.
By Jean-Philippe M•
Mar 10, 2021
What a great course!
By Owoloye A•
Apr 21, 2021
Great
By Cor v H•
Aug 25, 2020
Very bad instructions. Mistakes in quizzes. I have finished but don't recommend this course.