Chevron Left
Back to Managing, Describing, and Analyzing Data

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing, Describing, and Analyzing Data by University of Colorado Boulder

4.4
stars
19 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn the basics of understanding the data you have and why correctly classifying data is the first step to making correct decisions. You will describe data both graphically and numerically using descriptive statistics and R software. You will learn four probability distributions commonly used in the analysis of data. You will analyze data sets using the appropriate probability distribution. Finally, you will learn the basics of sampling error, sampling distributions, and errors in decision-making. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Managing, Describing, and Analyzing Data

By Michelle W

Mar 13, 2021

The instructor is clear and easy to follow. The lessons are succinct. It helps to be familiar with the topics already.

By Blake T

Apr 19, 2021

We learned some theory and practiced in R. A perfect combination!

By Gabriel A F G

Nov 3, 2020

Buen curso. Las explicaciones teóricas son directas y están bien ejemplificadas. Además, yo nunca había trabajo con el lenguaje R ni RStudio, y considero que en el curso aprendí sobre ello de manera satisfactoria.

By Jean-Philippe M

Mar 10, 2021

What a great course!

By Owoloye A

Apr 21, 2021

Great

By Cor v H

Aug 25, 2020

Very bad instructions. Mistakes in quizzes. I have finished but don't recommend this course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder