The Neuroscience of Leading High-Performance Teams

In a demanding business world, team performance matters. At a time in history when teams are less engaged and more unmotivated than ever before, this course we will help give you the competitive edge you are looking for.
What if your teams were more motivated and engaged? What if we found a way to harness the primal power of storytelling to influence and collaborate with others? What if we created an environment of psychological safety and trust for the teams we lead? This course is part of the "Neuroscience of Leadership" specialization, which examines leadership techniques through the lens of social cognitive neuroscience and psychology. Utilizing the latest research, we develop a leadership practice based on the foundation of neuroscience. The focus of this course is leading and coaching high performance teams. You'll come away with new knowledge and techniques to enhance motivation, set better goals, build trust with your team, tell a compelling story, think well on your feet and coach your team effectively. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.