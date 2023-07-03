University of Colorado Boulder
The Neuroscience of Leading High-Performance Teams
The Neuroscience of Leading High-Performance Teams

Taught in English

Ron Duren Jr.

Instructor: Ron Duren Jr.

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Describe what happens in the brain during storytelling and improvisation.

  • Describe how stress, anxiety, and fear impact psychological safety.

  • Describe the neuroscience of influence and collaboration.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

To achieve our goals, motivation toward goals is vitally important. In this module, you will gain insight on how the brain's reward network works for and against us. When we create clear goals and strategic plans, we are better able to stay motivated.

What's included

4 videos15 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Psychological safety has been identified as one of the most important factors for high performing teams. You will learn how trust, the SCARF framework, engagement and the social brain hypothesis are all related to developing psycholocial safety in your teams.

What's included

3 videos9 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

We are social creatures. Our ancestors survival depended on collaborarting with members of our tribe. In this module, we will examine the neural underspinnings of collaboration and competition. You will come away with new understanding of the power of influence within a team.

What's included

3 videos9 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Human beings are innately drawn to stories around the fire. For good reason, this was a primary source of communcation for our ancestors to share important information. In this module, you will learn the neuroscience of storytelling, and closely related improvisation. Both of which are critical tools to leading others well.

What's included

3 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The future of leadership will most likely consist of empathy and compassion for those that we lead. At the heart of this new way to lead is coaching with compassion. In this module we'll examine how this approach is superior to coaching for compliance. You'll come away with tools for coaching your employees, and an understanding of how the brain approaches behavior change.

What's included

3 videos9 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Ron Duren Jr.
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses7,212 learners

Offered by

