Neuroscience of Leadership: Leading with Your Brain Specialization
Leading with the Brain in Mind. Master the Science of Leading with Social Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology.

Taught in English

Ron Duren Jr.

Ron Duren Jr.

3 course series

4.9

(22 reviews)

Beginner level

15 months at 7 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Understand how to leverage brain science to maximize individual performance in business and personal relationships.

  • Understand how to leverage brain science to maximize team performance in business and leadership situations.

  • Understand how to leverage brain science to maximize organizational performance in business and leadership situations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

15 months at 7 hours a week
Specialization - 3 course series

The Neuroscience of Personal Excellence

Course 1
25 hours
4.7 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain how the brain solves problems and how we can improve strategic reasoning.

  • Explain how the brain makes decisions and how we can improve this process.

  • Recognize the psychological construct of perseverance and how to develop it.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Psychology
Category: Business
Category: Performance
Category: Leadership
Category: Neuroscience

The Neuroscience of Leading High-Performance Teams

Course 2
25 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe what happens in the brain during storytelling and improvisation.

  • Describe how stress, anxiety, and fear impact psychological safety.

  • Describe the neuroscience of influence and collaboration.

Skills you'll gain

Category: goal setting
Category: Coaching
Category: Storytelling
Category: Influence
Category: Collaboration

The Neuroscience of Leading Transformational Organizations

Course 3
24 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe how neuroscience impacts collaborative creativity.

  • Understand how to build mentally tough organizations.

  • Explore the world of neuroscience utilized in business applications.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Change Management
Category: Business
Category: Creativity
Category: diversity
Category: Innovation

Ron Duren Jr.
University of Colorado Boulder
6 Courses
7,267 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

