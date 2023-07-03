This course examines leadership techniques through the lens of social cognitive neuroscience and psychology. Utilizing the latest research, we develop a leadership practice based on neuroscience. Consideration for leading oneself, leading others and leading organizations is covered. Topics include neuroplasticity, psychological safety, resilience, mental toughness, primal power of storytelling, improv and creativity, as well as the subtle power of influence.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete (knowledge check) quizzes every week to test their comprehension and advance their learning. Projects include developing comprehensive plans for achieving personal excellence, leading high-performance teams and transformational organizations. All based on the principles of neuroscience. Learners who subscribe will also have access to a companion eBook developed by the instructor to further support your learning.