RA
Dec 3, 2021
Wonderful course that we need more than ever in these unprecedented times! I wish the first 3 weeks would include more life experiences - that would help to navigate it easier. Thanks so much!
JF
Dec 28, 2020
Great tools and amazing course. Hard to face my limitations and characteristics, but face the truth about myself; with a plan and consistent actions, I will become much better than today.
By Davor G•
Mar 2, 2021
Very good balance between lessons and homework. Not so many new things, but well presented and wrap up.
By Ameer Z•
Apr 2, 2021
The instructor is very strong with the subject and content is crisp and clear.
By Luís M B d M•
Jan 25, 2021
I loved this course. It was very profound and insightful. I helped me a lot to take a honest look at myself and made me understand I really need to set boundaries for a self transformation plan in order to stop the downturn spiral where my professional life has go into.
By Rudolf S•
Feb 11, 2022
Great couse! Absolutely loved it! Big parts of the course go way bayond Agile. Oxana is a great enabler. The couse is to the point, with good exercises and easy to follow and understand (implementation and application takes time....). Great work, highly recommended.
By Nicole S J•
Mar 7, 2021
Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.
By Stavroula S•
May 1, 2021
Exceptional! Great content and well-presented by Ms Trotsenko! Really helpful for anyone wanting to become agile leader since it equips you with some many useful tools to use also in your personal life.
By Raya A•
Dec 4, 2021
By Joao F•
Dec 29, 2020
By Marcelo V•
Feb 6, 2021
En mi caso ma ha costado entender algunos puntos, pero repasando y practicando se logra el objetivo. El curso muy bueno, es altamente interesante, y recomendable. Muchas Gracias
By Konstantin N•
Jul 29, 2021
All is great! Tools are perfect and very usefull. One point to improve from my side, please change sites for test of ambiverts, they are look like an advertisment.
By Ing. K G•
Dec 1, 2020
Excelente siento que me ha reencausado, me siento liberada y con energía para obtener lo que me propongo.
By Eric•
Jan 8, 2021
Este curso te lleva a hacer una exploración personal que al final de todo resulta interesante.
By Martin B•
Dec 16, 2020
excellent course and the professor knows about the material, a must.
By AMANDA J•
Nov 2, 2020
The lessons were very informative, attractive and easily understood.
By Bibiana I L•
Jun 2, 2021
I really enjoyed this course I learnt a lot of techniques so useful.
By RAMIREZ C L A•
Oct 25, 2021
Me encantó el curso, aprendí mucho y lo aplicare en mi día a día.
By Cristina C•
Feb 3, 2021
Very much enjoyed this course applicable to many areas of life.
By Anar A•
May 5, 2021
It is so relevant with updated agile agile philosophy
By Kristine R•
Dec 12, 2020
This has been one of the best courses Ive taken.
By Michele T•
Mar 13, 2021
Demanding and powerful. Great!
By Kristina R•
Nov 15, 2021
Very useful resources shared
By Ernesto M•
Jan 9, 2021
The best course for yourself
By KHALED M•
May 20, 2021
Outstanding & Helpful
By Nora A•
Mar 26, 2022
so inlighting
By Claudia P P R•
May 23, 2022
Excelent!