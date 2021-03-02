Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Agile Leader Training by University of Colorado System

4.7
stars
171 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn the neuroscience of change, why we are so change-averse, how to train for change resilience, and most importantly, you will begin developing a practice to help you be prepared for changes in personal life and in your career. You will learn specific strategies and tools for overcoming fear, anxiety and managing stress related to these changes. By the end of this course, you will know what you need to do to become truly unshakable. You will build a practice for getting stronger emotionally and mentally. By understanding neuroscience and building awareness of yourself, you will build a solid foundation for understanding your team and the greater behavior of the business world. Remember, these changes won’t happen if you don’t take action. You might be uncomfortable, you might find some of the exercises silly, you might have doubts, and you might want to quit. Babies don’t quit trying to walk because they fall a lot, and neither should you. The only way to truly change is to practice consistently....

RA

Dec 3, 2021

Wonderful course that we need more than ever in these unprecedented times! I wish the first 3 weeks would include more life experiences - that would help to navigate it easier. Thanks so much!

JF

Dec 28, 2020

Great tools and amazing course. Hard to face my limitations and characteristics, but face the truth about myself; with a plan and consistent actions, I will become much better than today.

By Davor G

Mar 2, 2021

Very good balance between lessons and homework. Not so many new things, but well presented and wrap up.

By Ameer Z

Apr 2, 2021

The instructor is very strong with the subject and content is crisp and clear.

By Luís M B d M

Jan 25, 2021

I loved this course. It was very profound and insightful. I helped me a lot to take a honest look at myself and made me understand I really need to set boundaries for a self transformation plan in order to stop the downturn spiral where my professional life has go into.

By Rudolf S

Feb 11, 2022

Great couse! Absolutely loved it! Big parts of the course go way bayond Agile. Oxana is a great enabler. The couse is to the point, with good exercises and easy to follow and understand (implementation and application takes time....). Great work, highly recommended.

By Nicole S J

Mar 7, 2021

Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.

By Stavroula S

May 1, 2021

Exceptional! Great content and well-presented by Ms Trotsenko! Really helpful for anyone wanting to become agile leader since it equips you with some many useful tools to use also in your personal life.

By Raya A

Dec 4, 2021

Wonderful course that we need more than ever in these unprecedented times! I wish the first 3 weeks would include more life experiences - that would help to navigate it easier. Thanks so much!

By Joao F

Dec 29, 2020

Great tools and amazing course. Hard to face my limitations and characteristics, but face the truth about myself; with a plan and consistent actions, I will become much better than today.

By Marcelo V

Feb 6, 2021

En mi caso ma ha costado entender algunos puntos, pero repasando y practicando se logra el objetivo. El curso muy bueno, es altamente interesante, y recomendable. Muchas Gracias

By Konstantin N

Jul 29, 2021

A​ll is great! Tools are perfect and very usefull. One point to improve from my side, please change sites for test of ambiverts, they are look like an advertisment.

By Ing. K G

Dec 1, 2020

Excelente siento que me ha reencausado, me siento liberada y con energía para obtener lo que me propongo.

By Eric

Jan 8, 2021

Este curso te lleva a hacer una exploración personal que al final de todo resulta interesante.

By Martin B

Dec 16, 2020

excellent course and the professor knows about the material, a must.

By AMANDA J

Nov 2, 2020

The lessons were very informative, attractive and easily understood.

By Bibiana I L

Jun 2, 2021

I really enjoyed this course I learnt a lot of techniques so useful.

By RAMIREZ C L A

Oct 25, 2021

Me encantó el curso, aprendí mucho y lo aplicare en mi día a día.

By Cristina C

Feb 3, 2021

Very much enjoyed this course applicable to many areas of life.

By Anar A

May 5, 2021

It is so relevant with updated agile agile philosophy

By Kristine R

Dec 12, 2020

This has been one of the best courses Ive taken.

By Michele T

Mar 13, 2021

Demanding and powerful. Great!

By Kristina R

Nov 15, 2021

Very useful resources shared

By Ernesto M

Jan 9, 2021

The best course for yourself

By KHALED M

May 20, 2021

Outstanding & Helpful

By Nora A

Mar 26, 2022

so inlighting

By Claudia P P R

May 23, 2022

Excelent!

