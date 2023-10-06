London Business School
Future Ready Company Specialization
London Business School

Future Ready Company Specialization

Future-proof your company in volatile markets.. Gain the knowledge and skills to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing business environment.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

David Lewis
Ioannis Ioannou
Michael A M Davies

Instructors: David Lewis

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(31 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the key organising principles for making your business more resilient, and how these can be turned into new management practices.

  • Build the fundamental knowledge of sustainability, corporate responsibility and ESG needed to address your organisation's goals and challenges.

  • Gain a solid understanding of the advantages and limitations of AI and machine learning.

  • Gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Agile Organisation: Strategies for Business Resilience

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Strategic Resilience: Explore the concepts and frameworks needed to ensure your organisation can adapt to a shifting business context

  • Operational Resilience: Increase your awareness of the potential sources of risk in your supply chains and how you manage finance and information.

  • Behavioural Resilience: Learn about team dynamics and how your role affects the people you manage.

Business for Good: Fundamentals of Corporate Responsibility

Course 2

What you'll learn

  • The Sustainability Challenge

  • The Sustainability Advantage

  • Sustainability Leadership in Action

  • Sustainable Pathways to Value Creation and The Roadmap to Sustainability

New Ways of Working in an AI World

Course 3

What you'll learn

Introduction to Digital Transformation: Change & Disruption

Course 4

What you'll learn

Instructors

David Lewis
London Business School
1 Course1,338 learners

Offered by

London Business School

