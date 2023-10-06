For a company to stay relevant, the capacity to change inside has to match the rate of change outside. And that’s a tall order in today’s volatile and unpredictable business environment.
This specialization from London Business School is designed to help you future-proof your company – to make sense of the biggest external changes underway and to provide you with practical advice on what you should do differently. In four complementary courses, we provide you with a wealth of up-to-date examples of what leading companies are doing, and we show how you can move forward with your own adaptation plans, whatever your level of seniority.
Applied Learning Project
In each course, you'll be introduced to key concepts, case studies, scenario planning and worked examples throughout the courses. You will have the opportunity to study real-world business examples and world-class research, created and curated by the faculty members based on their extensive experience in business. You are encouraged to reflect and apply your learning in the discussion forums where you can share and develop your understanding with your peers from all around the world.