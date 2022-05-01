Resiliency is the ability to provide the required capability in the face of adversity, without significant impact. This is not something that just happens, but rather must be thoroughly planned for and tested, including:
Describe the ways system downtime affects customers and users. State the methods to measure system availability.
Describe how the hardware and software components support IBM Z resiliency.
Describe the characteristics of the four resiliency models.
Define the principles which would contribute to supporting resiliency.
- Resiliency
- Modelling
- Recovery
- Hardware planning
Resiliency: Thriving in Digital Business
Modelling and planning for resiliency
Defining the principles that support resiliency, and describing the four resiliency models.
Final Exam Preparation
Prep for the final exam.
