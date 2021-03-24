JV
Mar 23, 2021
I highly recommend professionals to take this course. It has helped me a lot in improving self-awareness, managing emotions, how to be a better listener and growing my network.
DN
Mar 11, 2021
This course is very useful and interesting. I like it. I wrote long enough about my reflection on the last session of this course. Let's read it.
By Islam m•
Sep 16, 2021
the first two subjects was brilliant, however the rest of the course could be summarized at one or two videos
By Hien T•
Aug 30, 2021
By learning from this course, I've known more about adaptability and resiliency in working environment also in my life during Covid19 pandemic. Furthermore, I've learnt more about self-awareness, action planning, comparative between adaptive changes and transformation changes in workplace.
By Avil M•
May 13, 2021
Very helpful one. I recommend this course. Even though I felt a bit boring at beginning, later on the content seemed to be more realistic. The course also had action plan and good pointers on how to be adaptive and resilient.
By Angelica B•
Sep 29, 2021
This course is amazing! I wish I would have taken this course at least 30 years ago. My take on life would have been much different. The skills gained in this course will last for many years to come. Fantastic!
By Jack C•
Apr 20, 2021
Knowledge in this class helps to raise productivity, adapt to new environment and increase resilience to hard times. I wish there were more practices, as it sounds like a rush to catch the phases and quotes.
By Alex G•
Feb 23, 2022
it's really enjoyable, up to the point course on how to work with people and on yourself to be better person and better manager.
By Markus L•
Feb 2, 2022
Valuable course and i will directly start the other course related selfreflection which is offered from Ms. Cozart
By George K L•
Feb 13, 2022
This course provide lot of insight and make one plan how to survive through difficult and complex situations.
By Hugo G R•
May 23, 2022
Great way to guide and explain everypoint, thanks Coursera and thank you everyone involved.
By Alexandre A C•
Sep 10, 2021
Excellent approach to adaptability, resilience and positive attitude. Very Good course!
By Cayetano G O•
Dec 5, 2021
Great insights in how to improve adaptability and reslience at work
By Anne L M•
May 26, 2022
I loved this course and I did very well in the quizes
By Agus R•
Mar 5, 2021
It is a great course with many valuable lessons.
By Indra S•
Feb 17, 2021
Practical, relevant and eye opening course!
By Tri W P•
Mar 23, 2021
very motivated .. i like this topic somuch
By Andrew R S•
Mar 10, 2022
superb course i really enjoyed doing it
By Matthias T M Y•
Oct 25, 2021
It was a fun and informative course.
By Edbert C•
Apr 8, 2021
Amazing, eye-widening course!
By Jamin H•
Feb 21, 2021
Good contains and interesting
By ESWARA R Y•
Nov 11, 2021
Excellent way of learning
By JEFFREY L•
Apr 11, 2022
Great course!!!
By ROBERTO F R M•
Nov 15, 2021
great course
By Sai H M•
Sep 11, 2021
Great course