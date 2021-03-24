Chevron Left
To survive in today’s constantly changing business landscape requires being comfortable in uncertainty. Adaptability is what allows people and businesses to solve problems, overcome challenges and move back from the edge of attrition to the more stable ground of relevance. Adaptability is everything. — Jeff Boss, Forbes Adaptability refers to your ability change your actions, course, or approach in order to suit different conditions or environments. Adaptability implies a sense of personal choice, of purposefully navigating—rather than being driven by—changing circumstances. Resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. Resilience gives you the ability to bounce forward with new insights and learning you can carry into the future. Both adaptability and resilience include the ability to assess an evolving situation from multiple perspectives, to shift thinking and viewpoint, and to choose the best response. Adaptable people flourish amidst chaos while inflexible people flounder. Adapters find openings in situations where others only see closure. This 4-module course will give you knowledge and tools to become more adaptable and resilient in your workplace and in your life....

JV

Mar 23, 2021

I highly recommend professionals to take this course. It has helped me a lot in improving self-awareness, managing emotions, how to be a better listener and growing my network.

DN

Mar 11, 2021

This course is very useful and interesting. I like it. I wrote long enough about my reflection on the last session of this course. Let's read it.

By Islam m

Sep 16, 2021

the first two subjects was brilliant, however the rest of the course could be summarized at one or two videos

By Hien T

Aug 30, 2021

By learning from this course, I've known more about adaptability and resiliency in working environment also in my life during Covid19 pandemic. Furthermore, I've learnt more about self-awareness, action planning, comparative between adaptive changes and transformation changes in workplace.

By Avil M

May 13, 2021

Very helpful one. I recommend this course. Even though I felt a bit boring at beginning, later on the content seemed to be more realistic. The course also had action plan and good pointers on how to be adaptive and resilient.

By Angelica B

Sep 29, 2021

This course is amazing! I wish I would have taken this course at least 30 years ago. My take on life would have been much different. The skills gained in this course will last for many years to come. Fantastic!

By Jack C

Apr 20, 2021

Knowledge in this class helps to raise productivity, adapt to new environment and increase resilience to hard times. I wish there were more practices, as it sounds like a rush to catch the phases and quotes.

By Alex G

Feb 23, 2022

it's really enjoyable, up to the point course on how to work with people and on yourself to be better person and better manager.

By Markus L

Feb 2, 2022

V​aluable course and i will directly start the other course related selfreflection which is offered from Ms. Cozart

By George K L

Feb 13, 2022

This course provide lot of insight and make one plan how to survive through difficult and complex situations.

By Hugo G R

May 23, 2022

Great way to guide and explain everypoint, thanks Coursera and thank you everyone involved.

By Alexandre A C

Sep 10, 2021

Excellent approach to adaptability, resilience and positive attitude. Very Good course!

By Cayetano G O

Dec 5, 2021

Great insights in how to improve adaptability and reslience at work

By Anne L M

May 26, 2022

I loved this course and I did very well in the quizes

By Agus R

Mar 5, 2021

It is a great course with many valuable lessons.

By Indra S

Feb 17, 2021

Practical, relevant and eye opening course!

By Tri W P

Mar 23, 2021

very motivated .. i like this topic somuch

By Andrew R S

Mar 10, 2022

superb course i really enjoyed doing it

By Matthias T M Y

Oct 25, 2021

It was a fun and informative course.

By Edbert C

Apr 8, 2021

Amazing, eye-widening course!

By Jamin H

Feb 21, 2021

Good contains and interesting

By ESWARA R Y

Nov 11, 2021

Excellent way of learning

By JEFFREY L

Apr 11, 2022

Great course!!!

By ROBERTO F R M

Nov 15, 2021

great course

By Sai H M

Sep 11, 2021

Great course

