In this course, you will learn how to develop your Problem Solving and Creativity Skills to help you achieve success in your university studies. After completing this course, you will be able to:
This course is part of the Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Problem-Solving Skills for University Success
After this module, you will be able to 1. Understand the structure & expectations of the course 2. Understand expectations about Problem-Solving within academic culture 3. Articulate the skills & dispositions needed for Problem-Solving 4. Demonstrate awareness of ethical issues related to academic integrity surrounding Problem-Solving
Categorise Problems & The Problem-Solving Process
After this module, you will be able to 1. Categorize different problems based on their type 2. Identify the different problem types most common at university 3. Recognise language associated with descriptive & analytical problem types 4. Recognise & apply the four-step problem solving process
Understanding Problems, Generating Solutions & Solution Paths
After this module, you will be able to 1. Apply strategies to help you better understand a problem & identify the goal of a problem 2. Generate ideas or approaches for solving a problem 3. Apply strategies to help you find alternative solutions 4. Recognise the place of research & evidence in problem solving 5. Identify & justify formulas, theories or outside tools required for problem solving.
Taking Creative & Critical Approaches to Solving Problems, & Evaluating Solutions
After this module, you will be able to 1. Change analogies & viewpoints to solve problems. 2. Apply a variety of forms of reasoning & thinking. 3. Employ creative techniques to the solution of problems. 4. Evaluate a number of solutions to a problem to determine the best one.
About the Academic Skills for University Success Specialization
Develop skills in information & digital literacy, problem-solving, critical thinking and communication.
