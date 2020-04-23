V
Aug 6, 2020
It is a great course if you are looking to improve your problem-solving skills. It is very organized and useful even if you already are in university.
Feb 3, 2021
Through the course I have learned to see the problem in many ways, to solve the problem in the best way and to understand why I chose that method.
By Praveena T•
Apr 23, 2020
Its very useful and anyone can learn as all the videos have been clearly well defined .
Anyone can learn the course
By T Z M•
Jun 22, 2020
it was a nice presentation, bright and clear course material, easy to understand and apply, thank you very much
By Muhammad S K•
Jun 15, 2020
I gain the experience from my BS studies and now by this course I have been helped during the masters studies. Because how to solve problems in university is very important and thus miss Lydia Dutcher is very clear and she let everything very clear and easy to understand.
By Valeria P•
Aug 6, 2020
By Tyler•
Apr 27, 2020
Just like the first course, this course provided practical information to develop your skillset for academic success. I would recommend this course to anyone who is either about to embark on their university journey or who is wanting some help along the way. Easy to follow instructors and well-designed quizzes, assignments, and lectures.
By RAJALAKSHMI S S•
Jul 21, 2020
Great course content .Different aspects that helps us tackle the problems in the university life.Thank you.
By MR. A K K•
May 27, 2020
Its a very good course for effective learning as well as effective teaching.
Basically teachers may get an very good outlook through this course.
Most important is assignment which gives an opportunity to be reviewed our own skill by our peers.
By Bui L P L ( H•
Feb 4, 2021
By Yadi S•
Jul 22, 2017
Such a great course... it has helped me so much to prepare for going to University.
By SA113•
May 18, 2020
perfect solutions suggestions for problem-solving
By Pallvi T•
Aug 6, 2020
This is the first time I have attended a class in this format and wondered how effective it would be. It was very effective and therefore I would definitely be interested in attending other classes in the same format. The videos was very knowlegeable and provided a wealth of information about the problem solving skills.
I will be looking into taking more of these classes through ONLINE in the near future.
Thank you!
By Roselinde•
Nov 16, 2020
I enjoyed this course a lot. It was very clear what had to be done and information was presented in a way that was easy to understand. Assignments were sometimes more challenging, but generally easy to do if you followed the course. I like the peer review aspect for the final assignment. It is nice to be able to help peers who are doing the same course.
By Juliana C B d S•
Oct 4, 2020
Curso super importante para quem vai começar a estudar em universidade ou já estuda. Muito útil na vida acadêmica e para a vida toda.
By Loza T•
May 9, 2020
Really important course that allows you to see the variety of problems and practice methods of working with them.
By Suryani H•
Apr 27, 2020
Found this very useful to review all my problem solving cases in the future
By Amelia S•
Aug 25, 2020
its good for student to undertand the critical of thinking
By Atakan T•
Sep 5, 2020
It was a great experience to be a part of this course.
By vishal V•
Jul 2, 2020
Fabulous content and very good explanation of course.
By Akira H•
Mar 5, 2020
Very useful course for a university student like me.
By SHEELAJ B•
Jun 26, 2020
good course for English skill.
thanks coursera...!!!
By Rita M•
Jun 9, 2020
All materials are very interesting. Thanks a lot:)
By Đặng M C•
Aug 3, 2020
Thanks so much! I learned a lot from this course!
By Nawin S•
Jun 17, 2020
This course helped to solve real time problems
By Nguyễn V Đ•
Jun 22, 2020
This course is very useful.
Thank you so much.
By Nguyen T P T ( H•
Oct 22, 2020
i can learn many skills in this course