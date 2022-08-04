About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Decision Making for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Collecting data for new solutions
  • Identifying root causes
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Decision Making for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
12 minutes to complete

Welcome to Problem-solving!

12 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Identifying root causes

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Collecting data for new solutions

2 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4
Week 4
3 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion

3 minutes to complete
1 reading

About the Decision Making for Everyone Specialization

Decision Making for Everyone

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder