Learner Reviews & Feedback for Problem-solving by Arizona State University
About the Course
Problem-solving is a universal skill. Its applications aren’t limited to your job or what you’re working on in class. Maybe you need the best arrangement to hang up some pictures, are setting up a new TV or just want to find somewhere for your team to go for lunch. These are all examples of problems: situations that can be addressed. The question you then ask is: “How can I go about solving these problems?”
With the expertise of Dr. Brent Scholar from the ASU College of Integrative Arts and Sciences, the Problem-solving course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of problem-solving directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your problem-solving toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Problem-solving is all about generating solutions. Problem-solving is a skill that anyone can learn and can be applied anywhere. Jump-start your problem-solving journey today!...