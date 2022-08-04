- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Applying an ethical framework
- Selecting the best alternative
- Performing a risk assessment
- Thinking creatively with a group
- Thinking creatively on your own
- Collecting data for new solutions
- Identifying root causes
Decision Making for Everyone Specialization
Decision-making for Everyone. Do you want to more effectively handle complex challenges? In this Decision-making specialization, learn how to solve problems, make decisions and think creatively to tackle your problems head-on with decisive action!
About this Specialization
Making decisions is part of life. What should you put on your sandwich? What song should you listen to on the way to work? These may seem like tiny decisions, but they're decisions nonetheless. Bigger decisions demand bigger solutions and its up to you to find them. Decision-making isn't just making the right choice: It's also the ability to solve problems and think creatively applied directly to real situations. These are all skills that you can develop, and this course will help you unlock that potential.
With the expertise of Dr. Brent Scholar from the ASU College of Integrative Arts and Sciences, the Decision-making specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies to make effective decisions directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your decision-making toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
