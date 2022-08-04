About this Specialization

Display problem-solving abilities in response to specific workplace situations and challenges. Speak publicly and present ideas and messages to audiences for goals of persuasion, information or entertainment. Develop positive self-talk and mindfulness habits to exercise a more productive, thriving outlook. Decide between various alternatives, determining which is most appropriate given your situation.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you're automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It's okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Problem-Solving

Positive Thinking and Thriving

Public Speaking and Presentations

Decision-Making

