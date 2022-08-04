- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Collecting data for new solutions
- Identifying root causes
- Responding with an elevator pitch
- Preparing an informative lecture
- Delivering a persuasive speech
- Engaging others with storytelling
- Applying an ethical framework
- Selecting the best alternative
- Performing a risk assessment
Collaboration For Everyone Specialization
Collaboration for Everyone . Does your team have obstacles to overcome? Do you have a need to share ideas, problem-solve, or make decisions alongside a group? Do you want to create a positive and thriving environment for yourself and others? In this Collaboration specialization, learn to respond to problems, share ideas, develop habits of positivity and make productive decisions.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
It’s important to come up with options, make decisions and remain positive about the outcomes. As a group, this can be harder to do. But by sharing your perspectives, you can collaborate effectively. You need skills to help you find solutions to meet your needs and discover and share the most feasible and fitting choices for the situation. Luckily, you can learn these collaboration skills from this specialization.
With the expertise of faculty from Arizona State University, the Collaboration specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of teamwork directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your collaboration toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
