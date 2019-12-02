RH
Jun 22, 2021
I learned a lot in this course including information about myself as well as many different aspects of diversity and inclusion throughout many countries. I thoroughly enjoyed this course.
MF
Apr 4, 2021
Open my eyes for some points that I am already thinking are fine. We are not ready yet, we are receiving wrong messages for a long time and doing so little to fix the gaps. Great Course.
By Daniel W•
Dec 1, 2019
I thought this course was uninteresting, hard to understand in some of its language & with the way that it explained some things as well as when it came to directions and what was expected of you for certain assignments particularly essays. Parts of the course lacked direction and one could argue that some of the material was heavily biased. I would also like to say that many of the articles and videos outside Coursera that we were asked to read and watch were either no longer active or hidden behind a pay wall which made it hard to complete some assignments and understand certain parts of the course. Most of the videos were long, rambling, and hard to follow. A lot of the language and ideas/laws discussed seemed largely geared toward certain European countries or Europe as a whole and didn't really apply much to the United States. Certain parts of the course would say that they were optional or that participation in that section was optional but if you had not completed that exercise you would not be able to finish other assignments later down the line which could get kind of confusing, if something is "optional" you should not have to participate in it in order to complete the course.
By Uwanibe U P•
Jul 16, 2020
It was an inspiring course. Opened my understanding of diversity issues in general. I would recommend this course to anyone ready to embrace the cultural dynamic of our society.
By Cynthia C•
Jul 2, 2020
Difficult to follow, data seems to be out of date, lots of stereotypes, and not much knowledge about the world outside of Europe!
By Kanchan K W•
Feb 4, 2019
I learnt and enjoyed benefited from the course. I especially liked the way the course was designed , it had the perfect pace and flexibility. The material , presentations , videos were an immense knowledge sharing tools .
By Abha G•
Jun 17, 2020
It was a great course that had amazing data insights. The fact that the course forced you to write your own assignments and interact on discussion threads made it very interesting.
By Chad C W•
Sep 13, 2020
Having students marking each other is not a productive way for students to learn.
By Linda B•
Sep 22, 2020
I loved the international feel of the work. It was really great to see all of the different aspects, gender and age were a great aspect as well as race, LGBTQ and disability.
By Tara T•
Aug 10, 2020
I learned so much from a global perspective! This was really great information and helped me understand how to build my own foundation as I go further into DEI.
By Daniel F M•
Nov 29, 2020
Pros: like the self-pacing. Like the examples and illustrations. Liked the crossword puzzles. I liked the ability to finish my assignments early. I enjoyed the peer-review approach. (I even did a few extra). I also liked the explanations giving on all answers on the quizzes. I liked hearing about the different constraints around the world.
Cons: Did not like hearing the term "colored" in module four. I understand that this class was not made in USA but am shocked such an offensive term was used multiple times. I would have giving the course 5-stars if it was not for the inclusion of this offensive term.
By Dr. T B•
Sep 21, 2019
Great course overall; however, the cases should be more broadly applicable. There was an assumption that everyone had a workplace encounter and that they worked in a company with a diversity initiative with which they were intimately familiar.
By Rafal M•
Feb 28, 2019
Excellent course, thank you. Information was clear, understandable, valuable. For me it was just enough challenging, not too easy, not too difficult. I liked it being divided into parts - Weeks 1-4. I hope to be able to come back to some videos later in my work. I liked the control questions towards the end of some vids, they kept me in check and I had to focus and listen attentively to the lectures. Oh, and the course was quite inexpensive.
Tiny things to improve - some lecturers' audio was not quite there (technically mainly, but some accents were a tad heavy, too). I'd like to have known in advance (in intro perhaps) that the final essay would be a little demanding, I had to postpone my submission as I struggled gathering data. But these are little things and they do not stop me from giving the course 5 stars.
By Shade L•
Apr 6, 2020
Amazing course with so much to learn
I like that we had to write an essay which helped me really look back on everything i had learnt
I am so impressed and cant wait to do more
By Raj R•
Jan 19, 2021
Solid introduction. Not quite as strategic or practical as I would have hoped for. More references and reading or case studies would be useful.
By Anna M A•
May 5, 2021
Given the current conversations on race and gender, this course is outdated. It barely scratches the surface. While it presents stats (lates is 2016) from different countries, it’s on discussions/topics that are still very white feminism. The presentations’ design look like they were put together within a few hours.
By Torrie G P•
May 11, 2021
The course unfortunately speaks of the problem we know of already. Doesn't speak on solutions to prevent it from really stopping in society overall.
By Sheri L M•
Dec 28, 2020
I can't unenroll from this course.
By Chiara M•
Jul 12, 2020
Diversity management play a key role in understanding new HR strategies for adding values to workplaces. Adding diversity and inclusion ( #D&I) is also a way to impact on emergent clusters of new customers to the firms values.
In this course by Prof Junko Takagi of Essec Business School I analyzed issues connected to:
- Gender diversity and women empowement
- intergenerational diversity (mixed workplaces with babyboomers, millennials and Z generation)
- people with disabilities
- cultural and social diversity (multiculturalism)
- LGBT issues in the workplace
Is a really helpful lesson for understanding a new global trend in a deep way testing structural and cognitive bias for reaching new scenarios.
By Stacy S•
Jul 29, 2019
This was truly fascinating, especially for a non-diversity and inclusion professional in the midst of a career shift that may require a move closer to Human Resources. I really appreciated the volume of information presented in the 4-week period that had a mix of reading and video presentations. The case studies were also great — and reading the assignments of other students helped to understand the issue of D&I from a perspective that sometimes crossed oceans and borders. I highly recommend this course.
By Snigdha T•
Oct 5, 2020
Got trained in diversity and inclusion initiative, which i believe will give me professional and personal benefits which can be used for lifelong and also passed on to generations. Diversity and inclusion if taken on priority by every individual and nations it will take the globalisation to the next level. Enjoyed the course and the joy of learning is indeed irreplaceable.
Thank you to Essec Business school and Coursera Team.
Best Regards
Snigdha
By Chopin K•
Aug 10, 2021
he best part of this course is the Professor ! Having Junko facilitate the course for me meant practicing what the course preached! Technically, peer review process worked fine as long as there are ample eager reviewers. I do think that if a students require a review after completing the tasks, there should be back up reviewers available including former students who consent to review and I would be the first to volunteer! thanks
By Felina M•
Jan 5, 2022
Intriguing, revealing, insightful and educational. I enjoyed the diverse tools used to teach the class from videos to articles to case studies. The information was presented in a thoughtful manner and expanded on all aspects of diversity. But the most meaningful lesson learned was that people will only make meaningful changes in behaviors if they are willing to be honest with themselves, accept responsibility, and want to change.
By Steven D•
Jul 19, 2020
This course is worth the effort to learn more about diversity and inclusion in the workplace. I graduated from college in the 1980s and we never studied this topic. I was looking to learn more in a structured manner more than reading some books. I am glad I found this course. There was a variety of material from different perspectives from around the world. The professor who led the course was excellent. I learned a great deal.
By Sabita R•
Apr 22, 2020
This Inclusion and Diversity was a great course. It made me realize a lot of things about myself. I learned a lot about other countries and what they are doing. I have gained perspective on how I can now make a difference in the things that I genuinely believe in and want to change. The lectures and case studies did an excellent job of broadening and opening my mind. I will do other courses from Coursera.
By Vanessa B•
Apr 3, 2021
El curso me pareció muy bueno, el diseño facilito mucho mi aprendizaje, el contenido me pareció muy bueno. La manera en la que se explican los conceptos ayudan a la reflexión e identificación de areas de oportunidad en nuestras organizaciones. Las tareas y el calificar tareas de otros compañeros me ayudaron mucho a tener mayor referencia de lo que hacen otras organizaciones.
By Beatriz N A•
Aug 17, 2020
It was a great course, you are able to see different points of view and understand why diversity is important and how does it affects the comunity. Doing the activities you can reflect and learn more and more and at the forum and reading the other activities you can see how is diversity in difference part of the world .
I loved it and I think everybody should do this course.