Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Diversity by IE Business School
About the Course
In this course, we will arrive at the first port of our Diversity Inclusion and Belonging Journey, the Fundamentals of Diversity.
The course will provide you with the basic tools to be able to navigate diversity. The course will bring you an understanding of the fundamental categories of diversity , and will particularly focus on demographic diversity including gender, ethnicity, race, disability, aging or physical appearance. it will also help you to identify the challenges posed by diversity, and finally you will gain a working knowledge of how to manage diversity in organizations and teams.
This course is designed for all: students and young professionals, as well as older and senior professionals looking for a better understanding of what diversity is and the role it plays in the organization....