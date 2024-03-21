Coursera Instructor Network
Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging
Coursera Instructor Network

Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Gonzalo Solórzano

Instructor: Gonzalo Solórzano

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to our transformative course on the Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), a journey toward understanding, embracing, and fostering a more inclusive world. In Lesson 1, we'll begin together on an exploration of the foundational principles of DEIB, diving into the core concepts that drive these essential elements of needed progress. Lesson 2 will be one of our main cornerstones, offering us a chance to complete a comprehensive breakdown and deeper understanding of each element within DEIB. From exploring diversity in all its facets to understanding equity, fostering inclusion, and nurturing a sense of belonging, this lesson will provide a perspective crucial for fostering a more equitable and welcoming environment. Moving into Lesson 3, we'll transition into actionable strategies and discussions on how to advance DEIB initiatives. We'll explore tangible steps and best practices for creating impactful change, promoting diversity, establishing equitable practices, fostering inclusive environments, and ensuring that everyone feels a genuine sense of belonging. Throughout this course, we'll navigate the complexities of DEIB together, fostering a space for open dialogue, learning, and growth.

What's included

14 videos5 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Gonzalo Solórzano
Coursera Instructor Network
3 Courses468 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions