“Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB)” is an insightful, short-form course designed for beginners interested in starting their DEIB journey in the workplace. As we navigate through increasingly diverse social and professional landscapes, understanding DEIB is no longer optional–it is imperative. This course aims to equip participants with the necessary tools and insights to effectively advocate for DEIB initiatives in professional settings. The course begins by asking participants to craft their own personal DEIB statements, then provides a comprehensive explanation of key DEIB concepts. Later in the course, participants will brainstorm possible DEIB initiatives that can be used in their organizations. Lastly, participants will end the course by revisiting and revising their personal DEIB statement with the hope that they will be empowered to champion DEIB work within their workplaces.
Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging
Taught in English
Course
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to our transformative course on the Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), a journey toward understanding, embracing, and fostering a more inclusive world. In Lesson 1, we'll begin together on an exploration of the foundational principles of DEIB, diving into the core concepts that drive these essential elements of needed progress. Lesson 2 will be one of our main cornerstones, offering us a chance to complete a comprehensive breakdown and deeper understanding of each element within DEIB. From exploring diversity in all its facets to understanding equity, fostering inclusion, and nurturing a sense of belonging, this lesson will provide a perspective crucial for fostering a more equitable and welcoming environment. Moving into Lesson 3, we'll transition into actionable strategies and discussions on how to advance DEIB initiatives. We'll explore tangible steps and best practices for creating impactful change, promoting diversity, establishing equitable practices, fostering inclusive environments, and ensuring that everyone feels a genuine sense of belonging. Throughout this course, we'll navigate the complexities of DEIB together, fostering a space for open dialogue, learning, and growth.
