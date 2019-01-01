Ines Alves is a Lecturer in Inclusive Education at The University of Glasgow, where she coordinated the Master's degree in Inclusive Education. She is a co-convenor for the European Educational Research Association Network 4: Inclusive Education. Prior to coming to Glasgow, she have worked as a Project coordinator of the EDiTE Project (European Doctorate in Teacher Education), and as a consultant collaborating with schools in disadvantaged areas within a Portuguese Ministry of Education area-based intervention (TEIP).