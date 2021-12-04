CC
Dec 25, 2021
This course is very educational and informative. I enjoyed doing it and recommend it to all persons that are interested in inclusive education.
KD
May 16, 2022
It was a very interesting and informing course. I gain a lot of insight to new information. Thanks very much.
By Johanna M H•
Dec 3, 2021
I enjoyed this course. I was a little disappointed at first that it was focused on special education and not a broader range of diversity. However, I do find that many of the strategies and discussions can be universally applied. Plus, as an educator, it is always helpful to learn more about working with students who may have special needs. Thank you!
By Colin T S•
Sep 17, 2021
I felt this course was an excellent introduction to the concepts that will enhance my teaching for all learners. The speakers were very clear. The activities were great. Particularly the discussion questions. I liked that. I want to note a minor inconvenience with the system (I think this is a Coursera setup issue rather than an issue with the class itself). The issue was that as I was typing in assignments whenever the website would autosaved it deleted the last sentence I had typed. For me I just began doing them in MS-Word to save the hassle, but it might be worth contacting Coursera directly or perhaps warning the learners prior to the assignments. Some folks get rather riled up when their words are lost--even if it is only a few sentences. Apart from that, the content was stellar and I really wish I had the funds to pursue the M-ed advertised at the end of the course!
By Arthur L B C F•
Aug 18, 2021
This was a really nice course covering the main topics of inclusive education. I missed gender and sexuality issues, as it is more dedicated to disabilities and highly able students, as well as some racial, cultural and national topics. However, I can make the connections to further topics. I highly recommend this course to those interested in the topic to get a broad perspective on the subject.
By Ashwitha M U•
Sep 30, 2021
This was an extremely useful and relevant introductory course that covered a number of issues related to diversity and inclusion in the context of education. It was engaging and easy to follow. I'm grateful to all the teachers for their time and commitment to creating all the content for this course. Thank you!
By Colin G D L C•
Dec 26, 2021
By Kendra D•
May 17, 2022
By María O A•
Dec 16, 2021
It would be really helpful if you could include a list of references per week or at the end of the course.
By Nurcan T K•
Apr 14, 2022
This course has contributed me a lot. I really enjoyed the material and the way they are presented.
By Chiemerie C•
Oct 6, 2021
what an enlightening course with best pratices
By Yangyang Z•
May 5, 2022
It is a really great course.
By Kareena S•
Apr 6, 2022
Great course tons of info
By Laura B V C•
Oct 9, 2021
Nice course
By Tanaruk k•
Sep 11, 2021
great
By Shawn O F•
May 5, 2022
The course was too focused on only one aspect of diversity, that being mental or physical disabilities. The issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, and others were never addressed at all. Ironically, mental and physical disabilities are the aspects of diversity where the administrations already put much of their focus. As an educator, I am just as intersted in finding out how my teaching can be improved to address other matters of diversity.
By Lovier W•
May 3, 2022
Required to pay at the end of course test and makes it harder to move forward.