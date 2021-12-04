Chevron Left
Back to Diversity and Inclusion in Education

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diversity and Inclusion in Education by University of Glasgow

4.7
stars
53 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Student diversity is becoming the rule rather than the exception in education systems across the world. Students bring to classroom different characteristics such as ability and disability, socio-economic background, race, ethnicity, and cultural background, beliefs and religion, and gender characteristics. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all (United Nations, 2015). However, creating inclusive quality education for all remains a ubiquitous challenge faced by educators faced with increasing student diversity. And certain groups of students are more likely to experience barriers to access, participate and success in education. During this course, you will: Develop a critical understanding of the concepts and assumptions about diversity and difference, including notions of ability and disability, socio-economic background, race, ethnicity, and cultural background, beliefs and religion, and gender. Develop awareness of historical and contemporary definitions of inclusive education, taking into account policy, theories and models. Develop the ability to critically analyse contexts in order to identify barriers to developing inclusive and equitable quality education for all learners. Develop knowledge about ways to develop inclusive and equitable quality education for all learners, taking into account their diverse characteristics and needs....

Top reviews

CC

Dec 25, 2021

This course is very educational and informative. I enjoyed doing it and recommend it to all persons that are interested in inclusive education.

KD

May 16, 2022

It was a very interesting and informing course. I gain a lot of insight to new information. Thanks very much.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Diversity and Inclusion in Education

By Johanna M H

Dec 3, 2021

I​ enjoyed this course. I was a little disappointed at first that it was focused on special education and not a broader range of diversity. However, I do find that many of the strategies and discussions can be universally applied. Plus, as an educator, it is always helpful to learn more about working with students who may have special needs. Thank you!

By Colin T S

Sep 17, 2021

I felt this course was an excellent introduction to the concepts that will enhance my teaching for all learners. The speakers were very clear. The activities were great. Particularly the discussion questions. I liked that. I want to note a minor inconvenience with the system (I think this is a Coursera setup issue rather than an issue with the class itself). The issue was that as I was typing in assignments whenever the website would autosaved it deleted the last sentence I had typed. For me I just began doing them in MS-Word to save the hassle, but it might be worth contacting Coursera directly or perhaps warning the learners prior to the assignments. Some folks get rather riled up when their words are lost--even if it is only a few sentences. Apart from that, the content was stellar and I really wish I had the funds to pursue the M-ed advertised at the end of the course!

By Arthur L B C F

Aug 18, 2021

T​his was a really nice course covering the main topics of inclusive education. I missed gender and sexuality issues, as it is more dedicated to disabilities and highly able students, as well as some racial, cultural and national topics. However, I can make the connections to further topics. I highly recommend this course to those interested in the topic to get a broad perspective on the subject.

By Ashwitha M U

Sep 30, 2021

T​his was an extremely useful and relevant introductory course that covered a number of issues related to diversity and inclusion in the context of education. It was engaging and easy to follow. I'm grateful to all the teachers for their time and commitment to creating all the content for this course. Thank you!

By Colin G D L C

Dec 26, 2021

This course is very educational and informative. I enjoyed doing it and recommend it to all persons that are interested in inclusive education.

By Kendra D

May 17, 2022

It was a very interesting and informing course. I gain a lot of insight to new information. Thanks very much.

By María O A

Dec 16, 2021

It would be really helpful if you could include a list of references per week or at the end of the course.

By Nurcan T K

Apr 14, 2022

This course has contributed me a lot. I really enjoyed the material and the way they are presented.

By Chiemerie C

Oct 6, 2021

what an enlightening course with best pratices

By Yangyang Z

May 5, 2022

It is a really great course.

By Kareena S

Apr 6, 2022

Great course tons of info

By Laura B V C

Oct 9, 2021

Nice course

By Tanaruk k

Sep 11, 2021

g​reat

By Shawn O F

May 5, 2022

The course was too focused on only one aspect of diversity, that being mental or physical disabilities. The issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, and others were never addressed at all. Ironically, mental and physical disabilities are the aspects of diversity where the administrations already put much of their focus. As an educator, I am just as intersted in finding out how my teaching can be improved to address other matters of diversity.

By Lovier W

May 3, 2022

Required to pay at the end of course test and makes it harder to move forward.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder