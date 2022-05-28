About this Course

Beginner Level

No specific background required!

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how disease is studied.

  • Describe what happens during a disease cluster investigation.

  • Assess the two main parameters of a disease cluster investigation: time and space.

  • Explain challenges in studying disease clusters, including why they often yield inconclusive results.

Beginner Level

No specific background required!

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction and What is Disease?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

How is Disease Studied

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Approaches to Possible Clusters

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Why Are These Investigations Often Unsuccessful? (Suzanne Condon)

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min)

