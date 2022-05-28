Do a lot of people in your neighborhood all seem to have the same sickness? Are people concerned about high rates of cancer? Your community may want to explore the possibility of a disease cluster, which happens when there is a higher number of cases of disease than expected.
Disease ClustersJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
No specific background required!
What you will learn
Explain how disease is studied.
Describe what happens during a disease cluster investigation.
Assess the two main parameters of a disease cluster investigation: time and space.
Explain challenges in studying disease clusters, including why they often yield inconclusive results.
No specific background required!
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and What is Disease?
Welcome! We're excited to lay out the rationale behind this course and begin to talk about disease and it's study.
How is Disease Studied
Now we dive into the study of disease, looking at how we can break things down by place and over time. . . with a special focus on unusual disease events. The five question quiz asks about what we've covered up to that point.
Approaches to Possible Clusters
How do people working in health departments handle disease cluster investigations? Who else is involved? Module 3 starts off with some videos and a discussion. We look forward to engaging with you! At the end of the module, a quiz asks about material covered since your last quiz.
Why Are These Investigations Often Unsuccessful? (Suzanne Condon)
As we've mentioned, the tools available to public health often don't lead to the answers for which a community hoped. This module covers some of the reasons for that. Your final quiz asks about material presented in Module 4.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.