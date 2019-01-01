Megan Latshaw, PhD, MHS serves as Director of the MHS and ScM master's programs, and as co-Course Director for the undergraduate course Environment & Your Health. She recently finished serving as Chair of the American Public Health Association's Environment Section and is Chair-Elect of the Intersectional Council. Before returning to Hopkins, Dr. Latshaw led the Environmental Health Programs in the Association of Public Health Laboratories. While there, her team created the National Biomonitoring Network, a foundation for a national environmental health surveillance system able to address concerns at the state and local level (http://www.aphlblog.org/2016/02/aphl-us-needs-an-environmental-health-surveillance-system-to-prevent-crises-like-flint/). Prior to that, she served as the Senior Director for Environmental Health Policy at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. While there Dr. Latshaw led the establishment of the State Environmental Health Directors group. Her doctorate is in Environmental and Occupational Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Additionally, she holds a Masters in Environmental Health Sciences, a Certificate in Risk Sciences and Public Policy, and a Bachelors in Biology from the same University. Dr. Latshaw has served on over a dozen national committees, has authored several peer-reviewed articles, and presented at dozens of conferences and meetings.