By Hope D•
Apr 14, 2020
Disease Clusters taught me quite a bit of new information in regard to conducting a disease cluster investigation. I have deducted two stars from my overall rating of the class. The first star was deducted because there was an inordinate amount of repetition. The second star was deducted because there is a student-graded assignment. Students have not been trained to provide fair and through feedback on assignments. Indeed, many are trolls while others don't even understand what they are reading. On this assignment, my paper was marked as having insufficient words by one student grader while the other student grader marked it as having sufficient word length. I just went through and counted the words. I did indeed have sufficient words, just as I thought originally. As a compromise, Coursera gave me half-credit for word count. Coursera needs to base grades on tests/quizzes, unless a teacher is grading assignments.
By Azajul I N•
Apr 4, 2020
Helpful and Informative. This course is highly recommended for people who are working in the healthcare sector. As a student, I've found this course personally interesting.
By Angela B•
Jul 1, 2019
Excellent course. I really enjoyed the explanation and examples. I really loved the field of Public Health and this was one of the better courses I have taken.
By Noelle M•
May 23, 2020
Course content is well explained in a simple manner that makes it easy to understand. Moreover, the content is very key for any public health professional. I am glad I took this course!
By Siriyakorn•
May 23, 2020
It's new experience and knowledge to me. Thank you very much
By Luigi C•
Apr 14, 2020
Very interesting and instructive, I learned many new things.
By Alisa K•
Apr 14, 2020
One of the weaker courses I have taken on Coursera.
By David L P•
Jun 9, 2020
I feel that I learned a lot about structuring a plan from the beginning stages of forming a goal objective, to collecting data, harnessing community input and actions, external sources that can fill in the foundation data on the community and keeping an open mind so that you're not blind to data that would disprove your hypotheses.
By Jason G•
Jul 16, 2020
This course is really challenging for me, and it really gave me a new knowledge about public health which in this case are disease clusters. Thank you to John Hopkins University, lecturers and Coursera for making this a free limited certified course. I really appreciate my time and enjoy the whole course.
By Gloria C W•
Dec 3, 2019
This course (Disease Clusters) was comprehensive and practical in todays world. It will assist me with identifying disease clusters due to the noted process of deductive reasoning while being unbias. Thank you for providing me with this pertinent information.
By Maitiú Ó M•
Jul 8, 2020
Brilliant course, very eye-opening. I found myself thinking differently about disease and its prevalence in the community in my area. A great addition to my undergraduate studies as it widens my perspective on things.
By Erica P•
Jul 16, 2020
The peer review assignment takes a little while to get graded because there aren't that many people enrolled, otherwise, it's a great class with case study lectures that showcase disease clusters.
By Hosam M G A•
Aug 9, 2020
The course is beneficial to those who want to get acquainted with disease clusters definitions and investigation mechanisms and study case examples, really very helpful.
By Giannina Z•
Sep 1, 2020
Very informative. I am really thankful for helping me get more educated and learn/become aware about issues that could affect my health as well as that of my community.
By Yitian X•
Apr 30, 2020
This course can be viewed as an guidance of epidemiological parcitice performed by anyone who is conccernd about certain exposure's potential influence on a population.
By sarah c•
Jul 14, 2020
Excellent course, I have learned so much in this course, it was a joy to do it. Excellent quizzes and peer assessed assignment was great. Thank you so much .
By Christian T•
May 15, 2020
This is a supplimental course to my degree, nursing. This is where I incorporate public health to community health nursing, and in the future, medicine.
By Redvers F C•
Jun 11, 2020
A totally magnificent, intriguing, and enjoyable course that I would recommend to anyone interested in disease/epidemiology studies.
By Andrea D•
May 28, 2020
This was a very enlightening study and gave me a better understanding of the complexity in every Disease Cluster investigation.
By Noime L•
Apr 19, 2020
One of the best courses I take ony Coursera. The teachings are high standard with very interesting topics you could learn from.
By yashendra s•
Apr 7, 2020
Great learning experience .Content of course is crisp and clean and helps you gain confidence over skills you learn
By Juliette M P O•
Nov 10, 2020
Es un curso muy completo, se aprenden muchos conceptos nuevos y ha sido una buena experiencia a pesar de todo.
By John S•
Jun 8, 2020
It was great learning the fundamentals of disease cluster investigation and I really enjoyed the case studies.
By Navin R•
Aug 9, 2020
Wonderful Course. I learned lots, and the case studies kept it interesting. Great idea for final project.
By Zobayda N•
Sep 15, 2020
I have learned a lot of various terms and techniques that may help me in my career within this field..