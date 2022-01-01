Do you wish to contribute to breaking cycles of ill-health in disadvantaged populations? And explore co-occurrence of diseases, such as substance abuse, infectious and chronic disease, and the relation with social factors (disparities)?
Population Health: SyndemicsUniversiteit Leiden
About this Course
What you will learn
What syndemics is and how it was developed.
How to quantitatively identify if health and social conditions cluster and whether an interaction leads to a higher burden of disease than expected.
How qualitative research can be used to explore syndemics.
How you can combine qualitative approaches with quantitative research methods to gain a more comprehensive understanding of a syndemic.
Skills you will gain
- Qualitative Research
- Mixed Method Research
- interviewing
- quantitative research
Offered by
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Leiden University
Syndemic Theory
Welcome to Population Health: Syndemics!
Interaction in Syndemics
In this module you will learn about how to assess whether health conditions and social conditions cluster and interact in a person or a population.
Context in Syndemics
This module introduces you to qualitative research. Qualitative methods will help you study the social conditions that shape a syndemic.
Mixed methods
This is the last module of Syndemics. You will be introduced to how to combine quantitative, qualitative and mixed-method research when studying a syndemic.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.