What you will learn

  • What syndemics is and how it was developed.

  • How to quantitatively identify if health and social conditions cluster and whether an interaction leads to a higher burden of disease than expected.

  • How qualitative research can be used to explore syndemics.

  • How you can combine qualitative approaches with quantitative research methods to gain a more comprehensive understanding of a syndemic.

Skills you will gain

  • Qualitative Research
  • Mixed Method Research
  • interviewing
  • quantitative research
Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Leiden University

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Syndemic Theory

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Interaction in Syndemics

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Context in Syndemics

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Mixed methods

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

