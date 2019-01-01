Ria Reis is professor of medical anthropology at Leiden University Medical Centre. She is also affiliated with the University of Amsterdam, University of Cape Town in South Africa and the Amsterdam Institute for Global Health and Development. Originally a cultural anthropologist specialized in Tibetan Buddhism, Reis’ doctoral research took her to Africa and medical anthropology. Her postdoctoral work has been mostly on young people’s health perceptions and strategies and the transgenerational transmission of vulnerabilities in contexts of inequality. She is a passionate teacher, driven by the question how to articulate anthropological research within multidisciplinary health research and interventions.