Welcome to Advanced Instructional Strategies in the Virtual Classroom! This course will help you apply strategies to the critical areas of K-12 virtual instruction to significantly impact virtual education. We will examine the pitfalls beginning teachers run into and learn how to overcome them by focusing on the fundamentals that have the greatest impact on student learning in a blended or online environment. By the end of the course, you will be able to empower your students to be voracious learners who are ready to go out and make the world a better place to live.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Welcome to Module1, Direct Instruction. This module takes a look at direct instruction in the virtual classroom. First, we’ll examine the role and function of direct instruction in a virtual setting. Next, we’ll discuss several tools that support direct instruction. After that, we’ll learn several strategies for planning and delivering a live student learning experience. And finally, we’ll discuss teacher-created vs. externally-created content.
Welcome to Module 2, Communication and Building Relationships. In this module, we’ll explore how communication and relationship-building are in many ways similar in both face-to-face and virtual environments—and at the same time different.
Welcome to Module 3, Assignments and Assessments in the Virtual Classroom. This module explores various types of assignments and assessments that can be used in the virtual classroom. It discusses strategies for developing effective assignments and assessments and looks at various instructional approaches and educational tools. The module starts with a discussion of the types of items available in most learning management systems, continues with a look at how this relates to student motivation and performance, and ends with a discussion of various tools and strategies for making instructional design effective in a virtual environment.
Welcome to Module 4, At-Risk and Underperforming Students. This module explores how students who are at risk or are underperforming can engage effectively in virtual learning environments so they can move their learning forward.
The BEST course in this series by far! This is a real model of what I hope to achieve with my own online courses. Finally!
It was fun, informative, to the point, and focused on essential strategies to use in the virtual classroom.
Thanks so much! I have learned a lot of important steps and methods that must be considered before conducting virtual classes.
This course will help you ‘up’ your game and develop the advanced level skills and techniques that elude even some of the most experienced virtual teachers.
This series of courses provides best practices for online instruction, student engagement and virtual community building; effective uses of asynchronous and synchronous technologies, social media and other emerging technologies; and data analysis techniques and student performance measurements to individualize instruction in an online or blended environment. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a final project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses.
