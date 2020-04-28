BD
Jul 12, 2020
Excellent, Excellent course for teachers. Learned many things not only for the virtual classroom but also for classroom sessions. Video sessions by Mr.Chris Long are awesome with plenty of insights.
Jun 23, 2016
An outstanding course. Thoughtful with unique insights into some of the challenges of the virtual classroom with realistic suggestions on how to approach them.
By Ioulia P•
Apr 28, 2020
I don’t recommend this course. Most of the links recommended are broken. The speaker provides only few information. It offers you many videos and some articles with a lot of information. I have to admit it that I only benefit from the links that I managed to open. It was just ok. Nothing special compared to the others seminars of this course.
By Zakaria A•
Apr 14, 2020
Need an update for materials, There is a problem in the assignment
By Deleted A•
Jun 24, 2016
By Leslie K•
May 29, 2016
The BEST course in this series by far! This is a real model of what I hope to achieve with my own online courses. Finally!
By HANEESH K M•
Apr 23, 2020
The course will be a good option for teachers who teach in schools, it describes the aspects of online teaching, how to get the attention of students, and how to ensure diversity in classes. The instructor was explaining things in a better and simpler way.
By Nicole L H•
Oct 17, 2017
The videos were engaging and thought-provoking, but the information would have more credibility if more scholarly resources were listed to support it. Assessments did examine if students were paying attention, but they could have been improved by aligning with the assessment styles being taught in the course.
By Oula A•
Jun 10, 2020
The course was interesting but most of the electronic resources are not available anymore.
the course needs a thorough update
By Ing. J H B S•
Feb 15, 2018
The contents were good, they motivate you to do different things in the virtual classroom and the resources were interesting to apply them for various subjects.
By Joris d J•
Apr 18, 2018
Unfortunately not all features are still active.
By Re A•
Mar 26, 2019
While the information is good the tone is very informal and feels very unprepared. Plus, there are no longer discussion boards.
By Janice M•
Jan 9, 2020
The BIG problem is that no peers were available to review my assignment for a long time.
By YOGESH I•
May 15, 2020
Excellent course. learnt a lot to create better virtual learning experience for the students.Thank you so much.
By MAXIM B•
Sep 23, 2020
Good course for those interested in improving interpersonal communication in class. However, some of the links do not work and it definitely needs an update of some sort. I would like to thank the entire team who worked on this MOOC. Thank you very much for your hard work!
By Antonios P•
Jan 24, 2021
Valuable tips for teaching online regardless of your experiences in teaching. The course gives a mix of theory, open-air discussions and quizzes. I would like to see less repetitive material from online sites next time.
By Gretchen M•
Oct 22, 2020
This was pretty good. I'd say the information given was basic but useful. The technique of recommending readings according to our perceived skill level and concerns was nice, although I ended up with a lot of material to read. Some of it repeated what was in other readings. I'd cull the readings some.
By Olesia Y•
Sep 14, 2020
I found the videos boring, and these basketball'metaphors don´t work for me. The peer assignment options are not connected to the material covered in the lectures, the tests also contain unpredictable questions and answers ("to do everything possible ...." is called a strategy!!!). Lots of broken links, esp. in peer assignment tasks. Dissatisfied
By Regina J•
Nov 24, 2019
This one was better. At least he was trying to be interesting. However, there is no one there to peer review your assignments, and you cannot peer review assignment. Boo to Orange County.
By chanen m•
Nov 21, 2019
Too generic to be advanced course.
By Adrian H•
Jun 25, 2021
I really enjoyed the course. Having developed a lot of online courses it is nice to be able to step back and reflect best practice and alternative ideas. It really makes you think about not just your 'average' student but also students who don't neatly fall into the average category. I would also strongly encourage you to read the discussion items from other participants and especially to read the optional content, as most of these articles are really good and reinforce or expand your learning.
By Dr. P B J•
Sep 1, 2020
It was a highly advanced course on virtual teaching strategies. Particularly, the peer assignment in the course allows the learner to orient towards advanced tools to be put forth in the classroom. Quizzes were adequately challenging and loved taking them. However, the only pointer that can be worked on is providing more web-based resources to read during the course and more number of questions in the quizzes. Overall, enjoyed learning and looking forward to putting them into practice.
By María D M L•
Nov 10, 2016
I am so glad I took this course! I have learnt what I consider very important aspects of virtual teaching such as identifying at-rist students or building a community with the students that engages them in the learnig. I have also had to learn how to produce a video for the students which I will use for my online course and I have also become aware of the importance of the QFT for deepening the learning of my students. Thank you so much Chris!
By Myriam T X•
Apr 22, 2022
Este curso me ha permitido abrir mi panorama con respecto a las clases virtuales. Al verme inmersa durante la pandemia a las clases virtuales hizo que creara estrategias y buscara cómo dar mis clases con calidad. Mucho lo hice intuyendo y ahora me doy cuenta que no iba por un camino tan alejado de lo que se busca. Sin embargo nutrir mi saber con conocimiento ya demostrado me permite mejorar en aspectos que para mi no eran conocidos.
By Ellen M•
Sep 29, 2020
Chris Long has a fun and soothing teaching style.
I enjoyed the course, especially the use of his basketball analogies - as I did play
Women's Basketball in my High School Days.
P.S. I have yet to READ any of my PEER REVIEWS - in Module 1, Module 2, and Module 3.
I don't see where I can VIEW the comments or DOWNLOAD the comments for reflection.
Any help with this?
Thank you for a thoughtful course.
Ellen McCormick
By Philipp T•
Jul 27, 2020
It is quite obvious that the instructor has his experiences with teenagers. I like his idea to make the whole lesson allegorical by comparing it with being a basketball coach. So I honestly enjoyed it. Also it is evident that these strategies are not only for Americans. I would have only given 2 options as peer assignments and make the instructions clearer.
By Mary F•
Jul 7, 2020
I enjoyed the classes and learned a lot. Everything was practical and applicable.
One disappointing element was the unavailability of the exemplars cited by the lecturers. It would be great to see these - it makes the classes look very inferior to the first time around versions where lecturers shared their products and student examples as well.