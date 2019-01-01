Simon is the Associate Dean Education at UNSW Sydney | Art & Design, and a Scientia Education Fellow. He is a multi-award winning educator, passionate about improving the effectiveness, quality and relevance of the student learning experience, and about pedagogically driven use of technology to innovate learning and teaching practices. Simon’s research explores how online pedagogies, open education and resources, and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) can evolve education into a globally networked practice. He has been instrumental in developing award winning leading online teaching practices and open professional development programs, helping establish an internationally recognised quality online learning reputation for UNSW. Through his continued research and online teaching practice, Simon hopes to continue to help develop strategies to improve the quality and delivery of online education across any discipline.