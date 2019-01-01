Profile

Associate Professor Simon McIntyre

Associate Dean Education

Bio

Simon is the Associate Dean Education at UNSW Sydney | Art & Design, and a Scientia Education Fellow. He is a multi-award winning educator, passionate about improving the effectiveness, quality and relevance of the student learning experience, and about pedagogically driven use of technology to innovate learning and teaching practices. Simon’s research explores how online pedagogies, open education and resources, and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) can evolve education into a globally networked practice. He has been instrumental in developing award winning leading online teaching practices and open professional development programs, helping establish an internationally recognised quality online learning reputation for UNSW. Through his continued research and online teaching practice, Simon hopes to continue to help develop strategies to improve the quality and delivery of online education across any discipline.

Courses

Transmedia Storytelling: Narrative worlds, emerging technologies, and global audiences

Learning to Teach Online

Designing the Future of Work

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder