Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

What is the Future of Work?

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 123 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Importance of Being Human in a World of Automation

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Designing the Future of Work

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

22 minutes to complete

Industry and Academic Expert Video Profiles

22 minutes to complete
11 videos (Total 22 min)

