Learner Reviews & Feedback for Designing the Future of Work by UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

4.7
stars
187 ratings
63 reviews

About the Course

The workplace of tomorrow is an uncertain place. We live in a rapidly changing world, and design innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and big data are rapidly changing the fundamental nature of how we live and work. As these technologies continue to evolve at an exponential rate - it is becoming critical to understand their impact on contemporary work practices, and for businesses and employees to understand how to design a secure future amidst this disruption. What new, disruptive technologies are on the horizon? How will jobs change? What challenges will employers and employees face? How can the design process help businesses and employees to create innovative solutions to overcome such challenges? The course is a collaboration between UNSW Sydney Art & Design and AMP Amplify, AMP's innovation and ideas program. It brings together leading business and design thinking to help answer these questions, and investigates design strategies that businesses, employees and designers can adopt to find new opportunity in such a rapidly changing professional landscape. WHAT WILL I LEARN? The course provides you with a unique, authentic, and industry relevant learning opportunity. You will have access to current theory, industry examples and expert advice from leaders in the field. This course will help you to: • Recognise how the integration of design approaches are shaping technology and business practices, and how these changes bring immense possibility and uncertainty to the future of work • Analyse important skills and attributes that designers, employees, and businesses need to be successful in a speculative, technologically enhanced future • Understand the importance of unique human attributes in increasingly automated workplaces • Evaluate challenging issues related to potential change in processes, people and automation that might impact the future of your own employment or business • Plot your own possible, probable, and preferable trajectories, and synthesise a design strategy to maximise your ability to adapt, grow, and realise opportunities in your own work future. WHO WILL MY INSTRUCTORS BE? You will learn effective design thinking strategies from leading UNSW Australia Art & Design academics. You will also examine case studies from business and service design perspectives that demonstrate how design can transform business processes to become more adaptive to and predictive of technological and social change, and this can help to capitalise on new opportunities. Direct from our industry partner AMP’s innovative Amplify program, you’ll hear personal insights and advice about how to develop attributes and skills that will give you an advantage in the workplace of the future, from the following business leaders, futurists, entrepreneurs, and innovators from around the world: • Sean Brennan, Head of Design & Innovation, AMP • Megan Dalla-Camina, Co-Founder/CEO, Lead Like a Woman - via Amplify • Susan David Ph.D, CEO, Evidence Based Psychology - via Amplify • Dr. Norman Lewis, Director, Futures-Diagnosis Ltd - via Amplify • Heather McGowan, Author & Advisor, Work to Learn - via Amplify • Ramez Naam, Exponential technologies, Machine learning, Artificial intelligence, Singularity University - via Amplify • Dr. Andy Polaine, Regional Design Director, Asia-Pacific, Fjord • Michael Schrage, Research Fellow, Innovation Thought Leader, MIT Sloan School's Center for Digital Business - via Amplify • Chris Shipley, Curator, MIT Solve. via Amplify • Sue Suckling, New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Chair of Callaghan Innovation, Chair of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority - via Amplify • Professor Nick Wailes, Director, AGSM, and Deputy Dean, UNSW Business School. UNSW Sydney....

Top reviews

TL

Apr 24, 2020

Course gave a good overview over the topic, provided qualified info and the possibility to use multiple resources. The assignment in the end helped to understand the content from a deeper perspective.

SI

May 18, 2021

I knew very little about AI and IoT before taking this course. This course gave me basic knowledge and deep insight to think about my career, Job, and future path.\n\nThank you, Coursera!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 62 Reviews for Designing the Future of Work

By Cosmas F U

Aug 12, 2019

Great to learn from other classmates, great ideas and insight

By Tilottama P

Dec 29, 2019

Excellent Course

By Max G

Dec 29, 2018

Content and organisation, as well as support, were excellent. Unfortunately, there was minimal interaction between and among participants in discussion forums; probably due to low numbers in this early iteration. I would recommend it to anyone wanting to get a better understanding of the subject.

By Nigil M

Apr 21, 2020

This course helped me to not only look into the future of work but also made very clear the ways and measures that could help the employer/employee in the future work place.

A very helpful course.

By Claudia

Jan 12, 2019

The content is well presented, holistic and engaging. The way one is mapped through the process is intuitive. I found it logical, affirming and inspiring.

By Joan C

Apr 15, 2019

It's a great course to have an introduction to the concept but specially to connect Design thinkg methodology to it

By Senan E

Feb 8, 2021

This is a great course and I would highly recommend. It provides an introduction to futuring frameworks, and very clearly shows how design thinking frameworks can be used in a very practical way in planning for changes facing individuals and organisations. The design thinking framework is so agile, it can be applied across so many work place scenarios, as well as with UX scenarios. The additional reading suggestions are brilliant, and provide a gateway for anyone interested in further pursuing their interest.

By jaya a

Sep 23, 2021

Course is very good. Course content was elaborate and able to understand all the concepts. Simple way of communication. State of art technology can be felt throughout the course.

Lively example and taken us to future of our work.

Once again thanking courseera team and instructor Mr.Simon McIntyre for his wonderful presentations.

By Selsa Y

Sep 16, 2021

this course is very interesting, detailed and comprehensive. there is a wealth of literature that supports learning and understanding, as well as excellent mentors who impart their knowledge. I learned a lot from this course and it really helped me to prepare to adjust and adapt for the workplace in the future.

By Mireille l

Nov 5, 2020

Incredibly interesting, it's very much applicable to your own work environment and therefor I think relevant to anyone. It's a great tool to reflect on your work life and prospects. The video's were very clear and many interesting stories and examples from professionals.

By JAIPAL S A

Jan 31, 2022

Designing the future of Work is an excellent course for all Working Executives. This course refines the thinking process at the work place. The pattern of course materials , Quiz and Assignments is very good. I would recommend this course for every professional.

By Amit J

Dec 14, 2021

Great learning. Especially systematic arrangement of modules and quizzes. Finally, assignment preparation is one of the challenging parts where you have to apply your own understanding and learning to express designing the future of work.

By Vaibhav V M

Jun 27, 2021

The course was insightful and helped me gain a newer perspective on the possibilities in the near future and beyond. The course helps you reassess your priorities in terms of your learning that is necessary for the desired career path.

By Peter S

Mar 22, 2021

Very structured, and interesting to learn the concept and approach of design thinking with diverse perspectives from videos, reading materials... The course helps me learn the basics and inspires me to think about the future of work!

By Michal U

Nov 4, 2021

w​hile to course is a bit older, there are so many relevant thoughts from the presenters. The final assignment makes you think about your future and how to tackle the problems like that one using design thinking methods.

By Vijay R

Oct 22, 2021

Course experts & Our AP Mr. Simon are good and elaborated each topic nicely. In my opinion, experts from manufacturing , e-commerce field or scientists can also join and share their experiences.

Thanks and Best wishes.

By Stuart B

Mar 6, 2021

Thoroughly useful course with interesting concepts, presented in an engaging way, with practical lessons on how to introduce the future to your own workplace! One of the best courses on Coursera. Congratulations UNSW.

By Teresa L

Apr 25, 2020

By Jess R

Oct 12, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I thought it would be interesting, but I did not expect to take away quite so many ideas and skills that I have immediately applied to my work practice.

By SAJID I

May 19, 2021

By Sumitra S

Apr 25, 2022

A​ great window to truly understand how AI and automation is likely to impact human behaviour and plan appropriate actions towards a successful change implementation and management.

By Fernanda C S

Mar 26, 2021

The BEST by Far, in this Field!! A lot of content and teorical content and discussion in the material.... and the team, the professors are AMAZING. Many thanks for everything. ;)

By Christopher G

Jul 2, 2020

Well paced and a good level of work required that was just right. No prior knowledge was required and content was useful and insightful. Enjoyed this course and learning from it!

By maria a

Feb 4, 2021

Superb! Really enjoyed it, but also made me design my own preferable future. Great provocative and insightful short course. Highly recommended.

By Carol M M

Jun 2, 2020

It was a great course and I think similar courses should be developed to go on with the conversation and to keep learning something new.

