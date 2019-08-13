TL
Apr 24, 2020
Course gave a good overview over the topic, provided qualified info and the possibility to use multiple resources. The assignment in the end helped to understand the content from a deeper perspective.
SI
May 18, 2021
I knew very little about AI and IoT before taking this course. This course gave me basic knowledge and deep insight to think about my career, Job, and future path.\n\nThank you, Coursera!
By Cosmas F U•
Aug 12, 2019
Great to learn from other classmates, great ideas and insight
By Tilottama P•
Dec 29, 2019
Excellent Course
By Max G•
Dec 29, 2018
Content and organisation, as well as support, were excellent. Unfortunately, there was minimal interaction between and among participants in discussion forums; probably due to low numbers in this early iteration. I would recommend it to anyone wanting to get a better understanding of the subject.
By Nigil M•
Apr 21, 2020
This course helped me to not only look into the future of work but also made very clear the ways and measures that could help the employer/employee in the future work place.
A very helpful course.
By Claudia•
Jan 12, 2019
The content is well presented, holistic and engaging. The way one is mapped through the process is intuitive. I found it logical, affirming and inspiring.
By Joan C•
Apr 15, 2019
It's a great course to have an introduction to the concept but specially to connect Design thinkg methodology to it
By Senan E•
Feb 8, 2021
This is a great course and I would highly recommend. It provides an introduction to futuring frameworks, and very clearly shows how design thinking frameworks can be used in a very practical way in planning for changes facing individuals and organisations. The design thinking framework is so agile, it can be applied across so many work place scenarios, as well as with UX scenarios. The additional reading suggestions are brilliant, and provide a gateway for anyone interested in further pursuing their interest.
By jaya a•
Sep 23, 2021
Course is very good. Course content was elaborate and able to understand all the concepts. Simple way of communication. State of art technology can be felt throughout the course.
Lively example and taken us to future of our work.
Once again thanking courseera team and instructor Mr.Simon McIntyre for his wonderful presentations.
By Selsa Y•
Sep 16, 2021
this course is very interesting, detailed and comprehensive. there is a wealth of literature that supports learning and understanding, as well as excellent mentors who impart their knowledge. I learned a lot from this course and it really helped me to prepare to adjust and adapt for the workplace in the future.
By Mireille l•
Nov 5, 2020
Incredibly interesting, it's very much applicable to your own work environment and therefor I think relevant to anyone. It's a great tool to reflect on your work life and prospects. The video's were very clear and many interesting stories and examples from professionals.
By JAIPAL S A•
Jan 31, 2022
Designing the future of Work is an excellent course for all Working Executives. This course refines the thinking process at the work place. The pattern of course materials , Quiz and Assignments is very good. I would recommend this course for every professional.
By Amit J•
Dec 14, 2021
Great learning. Especially systematic arrangement of modules and quizzes. Finally, assignment preparation is one of the challenging parts where you have to apply your own understanding and learning to express designing the future of work.
By Vaibhav V M•
Jun 27, 2021
The course was insightful and helped me gain a newer perspective on the possibilities in the near future and beyond. The course helps you reassess your priorities in terms of your learning that is necessary for the desired career path.
By Peter S•
Mar 22, 2021
Very structured, and interesting to learn the concept and approach of design thinking with diverse perspectives from videos, reading materials... The course helps me learn the basics and inspires me to think about the future of work!
By Michal U•
Nov 4, 2021
while to course is a bit older, there are so many relevant thoughts from the presenters. The final assignment makes you think about your future and how to tackle the problems like that one using design thinking methods.
By Vijay R•
Oct 22, 2021
Course experts & Our AP Mr. Simon are good and elaborated each topic nicely. In my opinion, experts from manufacturing , e-commerce field or scientists can also join and share their experiences.
Thanks and Best wishes.
By Stuart B•
Mar 6, 2021
Thoroughly useful course with interesting concepts, presented in an engaging way, with practical lessons on how to introduce the future to your own workplace! One of the best courses on Coursera. Congratulations UNSW.
By Teresa L•
Apr 25, 2020
By Jess R•
Oct 12, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I thought it would be interesting, but I did not expect to take away quite so many ideas and skills that I have immediately applied to my work practice.
By SAJID I•
May 19, 2021
By Sumitra S•
Apr 25, 2022
A great window to truly understand how AI and automation is likely to impact human behaviour and plan appropriate actions towards a successful change implementation and management.
By Fernanda C S•
Mar 26, 2021
The BEST by Far, in this Field!! A lot of content and teorical content and discussion in the material.... and the team, the professors are AMAZING. Many thanks for everything. ;)
By Christopher G•
Jul 2, 2020
Well paced and a good level of work required that was just right. No prior knowledge was required and content was useful and insightful. Enjoyed this course and learning from it!
By maria a•
Feb 4, 2021
Superb! Really enjoyed it, but also made me design my own preferable future. Great provocative and insightful short course. Highly recommended.
By Carol M M•
Jun 2, 2020
It was a great course and I think similar courses should be developed to go on with the conversation and to keep learning something new.