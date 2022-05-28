About this Course

2,728 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop effective online learning strategies that work for you, and produce useful and reflective notes.

  • Contribute meaningfully to online learning discussions.

  • Develop the skills to lead productive collaborative work online.

  • Explore research tools and approaches to find and evaluate online information.

Skills you will gain

  • online collaboration
  • Online Research
  • study skills
  • online communications
  • Critical Thinking
Instructor

Offered by

University of Leeds

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Being an effective online learner

2 hours to complete
10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Communicating and collaborating online

2 hours to complete
11 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: Researching online

1 hour to complete
8 readings

