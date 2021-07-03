By Emmanuel H S•
Jul 3, 2021
Concise and to the point presentation of wholesome topics and points. I would have loved a video but nonetheless, it does not hinder my understating. I have done a course in conflict management but the tool that this course used to show the scenario of teamwork and potential issues was better in terms of giving an example, rather a practical example of the situation. Some people like me learn a lot when we are hands on into the topics. As such the tools used were very good. Highly recommend this course to anyone looking to equip themselves with basic but important skills to learn online (and offline too such as using critical thinking and using search engines)
By Kai•
Sep 26, 2021
I love this course. It provides a quick overview of the online learning techniques and all of them are useful and essential to learning in the modern days. At least, a learner can further their learning skills and techniques according to the learning map provided by this course.
By Maureen M A•
Sep 5, 2021
helpful and releveantnd
By mona m k•
Aug 29, 2021
Thank You
By IRIS C G•
Apr 1, 2022
awesome
By Fatima A•
Oct 2, 2021
A good one!