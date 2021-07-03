Chevron Left
Have you considered completing online training programmes and courses? Or perhaps you have to work online for your studies and you are not sure how to do it? Learning online is very different from face-to-face learning, as it often involves independent study and a different set of skills. On this course, you will develop effective online learning strategies that work for you, whether you are learning for work, leisure or for your studies, so that you can make the most of it. - You will discover how to learn from different media, and acquire practical skills like note-taking and how to reflect on your learning so that you can draw meaningful conclusions. - You will learn how to communicate online so that you can contribute to online learning discussions. - You will find out about online collaboration tools and practice the skills you need to be able to manage productive collaborative work online. - The course also explores best practice for conducting online research, using online research tools and evaluating online information. By the end of the course, you will have learnt essential study techniques and skills. These will help you to learn effectively online, as part of developing your knowledge, skills, training or continuing professional development....
By Emmanuel H S

Jul 3, 2021

Concise and to the point presentation of wholesome topics and points. I would have loved a video but nonetheless, it does not hinder my understating. I have done a course in conflict management but the tool that this course used to show the scenario of teamwork and potential issues was better in terms of giving an example, rather a practical example of the situation. Some people like me learn a lot when we are hands on into the topics. As such the tools used were very good. Highly recommend this course to anyone looking to equip themselves with basic but important skills to learn online (and offline too such as using critical thinking and using search engines)

By Kai

Sep 26, 2021

I love this course. It provides a quick overview of the online learning techniques and all of them are useful and essential to learning in the modern days. At least, a learner can further their learning skills and techniques according to the learning map provided by this course.

By Maureen M A

Sep 5, 2021

helpful and releveantnd

By mona m k

Aug 29, 2021

Thank You

By IRIS C G

Apr 1, 2022

awesome

By Fatima A

Oct 2, 2021

A good one!

