Aug 13, 2020
If a person takes the time to read all of the attached pdfs and website you can get quite a detailed knowledge of this topic. The course did a very good job of mirroring the principles that it taught.
Mar 30, 2021
I have found the course to be interesting with plenty of valuable information provided as part of the course and through interaction with fellow teachers and trainers from a wide range of disciplines.
By Zhen•
Apr 13, 2020
This has just been a long and rambling series of telling us to use technology because it's important to ensure the kids can cope with the digital age and to caution us that while doing so, we should meet the needs of learners and to align with learning objectives rather than use it based on personal whim and fancy. Other than flipped classroom (which is passe already), where are the pedagogical approaches that will actually help with learning? Instead we get very non-specific advice like "you have to plan ahead and think about how to make the tool align". I get that there are so many subjects that it's hard to find accessible case studies on specific subjects for a general teaching audience, but it really is very silly to give us examples like using flikr to enhance one's photography class. On the SAMR evaluative model (which this course ought to talk about but does not), this is clearly at the lowest level!
What I would like to see is the substantial research and more academic rigour.
Also, it's really ironic that around half the links this course uses are broken! That is really not making the e-learning case.
By Avinash B M•
May 2, 2020
Thanks to the course teachers and others associated with designing such a wonderful learning experience. Appreciate each one of your contributions is peer learning and evaluation. Best wishes
By Wendy N L•
Mar 10, 2020
I want to give this course a full 5-star review but I can't. I am overwhelmed by the amazing, and amazing amount of resources. I am extremely happy about that. I felt the course was well-organized and easy to follow.
However, I have two major problems with the course. Firstly, if my VPN was down (as it was for a friend), we couldnt' see the videos as they are hosted on YouTube and people living behind the Great Firewall of China cannot access YouTube. Please host them in a place that all, or at least more, people can access them. Secondly, so many of the links for recommended, further, etc readings were not working. For one module, all five of the links were dead. In that case, I feel like the self-evaluation's time and my money were wasted. I am a university teacher, too, and this is term time. Please don't waste my time with dead links.
On a separate note, videos in Modele 8, I believe, talked about the appropriateness and ability to change materials within the course during the course. I was on the MOOC on Friday and thought I'd finished all the components except my final assignment submission. Waking Saturday to find self-evaluations and other readings pop up that had not been there the previous day infuriated me and wasted the rest of the day. As far as I could see, there'd been no notice of it being down, being mainanenced, or being uploaded
Overall, I enjoyed the course and will be recommending it. Conversely, you need to sort out those issues.
PS The teaching assistant seemed lovely.
By Viksna S•
Jun 3, 2020
A wonderful experience and a handy course. The lecturers are great with a very nice way on interacting. Thank you for all your cooperation. Hope to see more of you in future. Thank you once again.
By Tommy W•
Apr 17, 2019
Well organised and very useful course for online teaching beginners. One very useful feature is that timelines can be reset which allows for assignments to be submitted later if necessary.
By Cameron S•
Dec 20, 2019
Inspired me to try a flipped classroom. Provoked me to research several educational technologies. Provided me with a strong foundation for implementing technology in the classroom. Very beneficial, overall. However, many broken links. Some links led to subpar resources. I found some questions poorly worded, leaving them open to more than one answer - but not the one they wanted! Some activity feedback / scores didn't make sense to me. Would be nice to see peer reviews of my submitted work. Tech help was fast and efficient, though.
By Maciek Z•
Jan 29, 2019
Very interesting subject but for a course on e-learning the methods are quite modest and a bit obsolete. There is a lot of repetitive tasks and lectures following the same pattern. Also a lot of hyperlinks to recommended readings don't work. I've taken a few more appealing courses here already
By Lakshmi T•
Jun 22, 2017
Very good course that has given an overview of using and implementing web tools appropriately to optimize students' performance in their academic experience leading to become an independent learner.
By Christopher M•
Apr 11, 2020
This course exceeded my expectations! It is extremely well-planned with engaging materials. What impressed me the most about this course is the quality of the videos, the interesting case studies which includes practical tips on how to plan an online course. The timely support and feedback offered by tutors on the online forums has been great. I could really feel a tutor presence during the 5 weeks! Inclusion of specifically tailored suggested readings have made this course truly innovative. I think other online courses could learn a lot from this MOOC. I would recommend taking this course if you have time on your hands. It's super intensive with lots of reading involved. You'll probably need to set aside 6-8 hours/week rather than the suggested 3-4 hours/week if you want to fully benefit from the course. It's challenging yet very rewarding!
By Flor L•
Nov 30, 2019
This course was excellent, the amount of information and tools they provide us are wonderful. The Simon and Negin, Course Instructors show great knowledge and professionalism. Thanks for everything.
By YOGESH S•
Jun 16, 2020
This course provides me the information about various online tools, strategies and planning for the best techniques for online courses. I will make the use of this valuable information in my work.
By Ranjetta P•
May 2, 2020
A great introductory course to the world of online teaching and learning. I am grateful to have undergone this course, especially considering the current circumstances. Highly recommended.
By Monica A•
May 26, 2020
The course is very poorly designed to be taught online. Most of the recommendations they make, they, the builders of the course do not carry them out. Why, if they are experts in online tools for education, they do not put them into practice and teach us how to use them. The course is limited to an immeasurable amount of boring and repetitive videos and some assignments without further use of the cyber tools.
By Dr. I M•
Aug 14, 2020
By Theresia L W S•
May 22, 2020
The topics discussed in this course is very helpful and very practical. Personally, it makes me think more about what a great teacher should do in order to prepare our teachings. Thank you, UNSW.
By Archna S•
Dec 10, 2017
I'm so glad I enrolled in this course. It was a wonderful experience. This course provided me with a glimpse into the world of online teaching, the resources involved in its teaching, the institutional and open access technology that is required for it, and the learning curve that is required by both teacher and learner to make it work. This course has both depth and breadth and its up to the learner to either skim the surface or plunge into it depending on your time availability and pace. The instructors and moderators were most helpful in the discussion forums. It does seem very dense, however, for a 4 week course, but the learner can keep going back to the resources that are mailed to the learner after the self-assessment tests. I highly recommend this course, and would like to enrol in it again at some point.
By Uma S•
Jul 4, 2020
The course teaches a lot on the online learning tools, which can be effectively used in day to day teaching. Teaching can be made simple and effective using online tools.
Thank you for the course.
By Philippa G•
Apr 24, 2020
A course that really made me think - however, could some marking be done by the university? as sometimes my feedback from other people on the course was only one word.
By Camila M•
Aug 9, 2017
A really interesting course for someone who is already teaching and wants to spice up the classroom or for someone who has absolutely no knowledge on online teaching.
By Kwok W•
Nov 12, 2017
Well conceived and executed course. No hesitation in recommending it for those who wish to get a comprehensive understanding of online teaching!
By Mihir M•
Aug 27, 2019
After Completing and submitting all the self assessments and the graded assignments, still its shows that the self-assessments have not been submitted and the final grade was just given as 58.7%
TOTALLY UNPLEASING
By Jacqui H•
Jun 19, 2020
The resources and linked articles for the course were of a very high quality - and seemed to have good currency still too - which is great this is not just an online MOOC that has been set up and left to run out of its usefulness, it was still current and helpful.
The information about the loading of the assignments is a little clunky - perhaps it could be repeated in the second assignment information as well as the first assignment information, i had forgotten the steps when it came time to submit the assignment and ended up submitting late because I ran out of time to search and find the steps again - they were not easily (re)located.
I would recommend this course as suitable for a beginner with some area of 'stretch' into further details for a slightly more experienced online learning environment user, many thanks.
By Covor D•
Mar 2, 2020
I am a digital immigrant. It was harder for me to take this course but, I am very pleased because I learned new skills in the field of technology. For me, it was not easy to talk about online teaching because this is not practiced in my school. By examining the work of colleagues from other countries I saw how useful online teaching is. Gee Ghong Ling is very attentive and responds promptly to messages. Congratulations! Thank you Professor Simon McIntyre and Dr. Negin Mirriahi!
By Nicole C S•
May 19, 2020
The fundamentals taught in this course were helpful, but the learning resources used were out-of-date with some even being unavailable. I would be interested in an updated version of this course.
By Siddhalingeshwar I G•
Sep 29, 2020
Amazing experience. Truly an eye-opener for several faculty like me who enrolled for the course from my institution. Thanks to both the course instructors for their wonderful synergy and contribution.